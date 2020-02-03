 DA Image
3 फरवरी, 2020|4:10|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन का 51 वां दिन, दुकानें बंद होने से धंधा चौपट
प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने भी अरविंद केजरीवाल को बताया आतंकवादी
रेप केस: स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को राहत, इलाहाबाद HC से मिली जमानत
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव: कपिल मिश्रा का ट्वीट, AAP का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिए
बैंक जमा पर गारंटी सीमा बढ़ने से 66% भारतीय खुश, सर्वे से खुलासा
फायरिंग की दो घटनाओं के बाद पद से हटाए गए साउथ ईस्ट दिल्ली DCP
तमिलनाडू में डीएमके के लिए रणनीति बनाएंगे प्रशांत किशोर, स्टालिन ने ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
Corona Virus: चीन के 56 और लोगों की मौत, 350 हुआ मरने वालों का आंकड़ा
जामिया में फिर गोलीबारी, गेट नंबर 5 के सामने स्कूटी सवार ने की फायरिंग
दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में प्रदर्शन स्थल पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बढ़ाई गई
विशेष:
#बजट 2020#शाहीन बाग#दिल्ली चुनाव 2020#जॉब्स#अनोखी
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Bhoot Trailer: विक्की कौशल और भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म 'भूत' का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

Bhoot Trailer: विक्की कौशल और भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म 'भूत' का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

bhoot trailer

विक्की कौशल और भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म 'भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। 'भूत' ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि विक्की कौशल जिसका नाम पृथ्वी है वह सी बर्ड (हॉन्टेड शिप) पर एक सर्वेक्षण अधिकारी के रूप में वहां गए हैं। विक्की उस जहाज में भूतों की चुंगल में फंस जाते हैं और यही इस ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है। विक्की और भूमि दोनों की यह पहली हॉरर फिल्म है। ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ट्रेलर को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहे हैं। किसी को यह ट्रेलर बेहद डरावना लगा तो किसी को यह एक कॉमेडी फिल्म लगी।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship TRAILER: भूतों के चुंगल में फंसे विक्की कौशल, डरावना ट्रेलर रिलीज

धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के बैनर तले बन रही इस फिल्म को भानु प्रताप सिंह ने डायरेक्ट किया है। वहीं शशांक खेतान-करण जौहर ने मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म 21 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी। देखें ट्रेलर-

 

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Bhoot Trailer vicky kaushal and bhumi pednekar starrer bhoot trailer social media reaction

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, वनडे और टेस्ट सीरीज नहीं खेल पाएंगे रोहित शर्मा

NZvIND: भारत को बड़ा झटका, वनडे और टेस्ट सीरीज नहीं खेल पाएंगे रोहित शर्मा

NZvIND T20 Series: जडेजा ने की धोनी और मनीष पांडे की तुलना कहा- अगर धोनी मर्सडीज तो मनीष पांडे ऑल्टो वर्जन हैं

NZvIND T20 Series: जडेजा ने की धोनी और मनीष पांडे की तुलना कहा- अगर धोनी मर्सडीज तो मनीष पांडे ऑल्टो वर्जन हैं

NZvIND T20 Series: सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ मैदान पर घुस फैन ने दी कमेंटेटर को गाली, लगा बैन

NZvIND T20 Series: सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़ मैदान पर घुस फैन ने दी कमेंटेटर को गाली, लगा बैन

ICC T20 Ranking: रैंकिंग में केएल राहुल, रोहित शर्मा, बुमराह बुमराह को मिला फायदा, जानिए कौन किस पायदान पर पहुंचा

ICC T20 Ranking: रैंकिंग में केएल राहुल, रोहित शर्मा, बुमराह बुमराह को मिला फायदा, जानिए कौन किस पायदान पर पहुंचा

ICC Ranking: कीवी टीम के खिलाफ वाइटवॉश का भारत को रैंकिंग में मिला फायदा

ICC Ranking: कीवी टीम के खिलाफ वाइटवॉश का भारत को रैंकिंग में मिला फायदा

NZvsIND: कप्तानी पर बोले केएल राहुल, बेशक मैं कप्तान था लेकिन...

NZvsIND: कप्तानी पर बोले केएल राहुल, बेशक मैं कप्तान था लेकिन...

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर