Bhoot Trailer: विक्की कौशल और भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म 'भूत' का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

विक्की कौशल और भूमि पेडनेकर की फिल्म 'भूत पार्ट वन- द हॉन्टेड शिप' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। 'भूत' ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है कि विक्की कौशल जिसका नाम पृथ्वी है वह सी बर्ड (हॉन्टेड शिप) पर एक सर्वेक्षण अधिकारी के रूप में वहां गए हैं। विक्की उस जहाज में भूतों की चुंगल में फंस जाते हैं और यही इस ट्रेलर में दिखाया गया है। विक्की और भूमि दोनों की यह पहली हॉरर फिल्म है। ट्रेलर रिलीज के बाद यूजर्स सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ट्रेलर को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहे हैं। किसी को यह ट्रेलर बेहद डरावना लगा तो किसी को यह एक कॉमेडी फिल्म लगी।
I love to watch horror movies, definitely this movie going to challenge my guts. I am going to book tickets for this horror film @DharmaMovies@vickykaushal09
When will Bollywood learn that Horror not about jump scares alone! This one looks more like a comedy honestly.#BhootTrailer #Bhoot Part One: #TheHauntedShiphttps://t.co/p1LGN6XDVH
#BhootTrailer is making me scared.
This will be a huge horror movie @vickykaushal09 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/80d9AdiGQL
I am really impressed with #BhootTrailer Can't watch it without hiding my face with my notebook
@dharmamovies @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/9iEq5Pt5h7
#BhootTrailer best horror trailer to turn your dreams to nightmares https://t.co/LCAhOXk2C4
An amazing and mind-blowing trailer, let us Take An moment and Appreciate the efforts of @vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar for the amazing Acting. #BhootTrailer https://t.co/8pLD0uusWd
#BhootTrailer Woo-hoo damn very excited for the movie after watching trailer ! @vickykaushal09 https://t.co/WO2gUGqAhR
I just cannot keep my eyes open to watch the whole #BhootTrailer! 😱 @vickykaushal09 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/dBbg5CJi0m
धर्मा प्रोडक्शन के बैनर तले बन रही इस फिल्म को भानु प्रताप सिंह ने डायरेक्ट किया है। वहीं शशांक खेतान-करण जौहर ने मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म 21 फरवरी को रिलीज होगी। देखें ट्रेलर-