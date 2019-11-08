मैरून गाउन में इठलाती हुई दिखीं मोनालिसा, फोटो शेयर कर कैप्शन में दिया में दिया मैसेज

भोजपुरी सेंसेशन मोनालिसा अंतरा बिस्वास ने की एक नई फोटो सामने आई है। इस फोटो को खुद मोनालिसा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। इस फोटो में मोनालिसा का बेहद ही खूबसूरत अंदाज देखने को मिल रहा है।
दरअसल, भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री से लेकर टीवी की दुनिया की वजह देश में उनके चाहने वालों की लिस्ट काफी लंबी है। एक्ट्रेस की फोटो आए दिन सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं। वहीं मोनालिसा भी खुद सोशल मीडिया की बहुत बड़ी फैन है। मैरून कलर के गाउन में इठलाती हुई मोनालिसा अपनी इस तस्वीर के साथ सभी को जीवन का एक बेहद ही जरूरी मैसेज भी दे रही हैं। मोनालिसा ने तस्वीर शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि आपकी जीवन में एक टन हंसी होने से आपका जीवन सुंदर हो जाता है। जो बेशक एक अहम मैसेज है।
इसके साथ ही मोनालिसा ने अपने टीवी शो नजर के सेट से भी एक तस्वीर शेयर की है। मैरून साड़ी पहने मोनालिसा कयामात ढा रही हैं। कुछ ही घंटों में उनकी इन फोटोज ने इंस्टाग्राम पर आग लगा कर रख दिया है।
आपको बता दें कि भोजपुरी फिल्मों की सबसे चर्चित एक्ट्रेस रही मोनालिसा ने अपने करियर में अब तक 50 फिल्मों में काम किया है। इसके साथ मोनालिसा की पॉपुलारिटी में तब और इजाफा हुआ जब वो चर्चित शो बिग बॉस का हिस्सा बनी। इस शो में उन्होंने अपने पति विक्रांत सिंह के साथ शादी भी रचाई।
2016, the year I entered indian Television... I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings - excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing. Then Nazar happened, I was initially casted for a smaller character role with few days of work only, but still I took it up because this Lil job will show the world my talent. Thank you Gul Ma’am @gulenaghmakhan and Atif Sir @atifcam and @starplus for seeing the Mohona in me. I will always be grateful for this. Even I didn’t know i could do this. A big thank you everyone for acknowledging my hard work as a negative actor. This means so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And with this, I promise to work even more harder.... @sbd_news18 #stardomawards #thankyougod #blessed #gratitude 💄: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @aminashaikh3388