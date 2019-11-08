मैरून गाउन में इठलाती हुई दिखीं मोनालिसा, फोटो शेयर कर कैप्शन में दिया में दिया मैसेज

2016, the year I entered indian Television... I was anticipating in a flood of mixed feelings - excitement and nervousness and fear that what will my future behold. After a big break in two of the most famous Reality Shows, I was almost with no work for a year, only I know how those days passed. Auditions after auditions, I was stereotyped for acting only in Bhojpuri films and doing dancing. Then Nazar happened, I was initially casted for a smaller character role with few days of work only, but still I took it up because this Lil job will show the world my talent. Thank you Gul Ma’am @gulenaghmakhan and Atif Sir @atifcam and @starplus for seeing the Mohona in me. I will always be grateful for this. Even I didn’t know i could do this. A big thank you everyone for acknowledging my hard work as a negative actor. This means so much to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And with this, I promise to work even more harder.... @sbd_news18 #stardomawards #thankyougod #blessed #gratitude 💄: @yogesh_gupta4545 Hair : @aminashaikh3388

