BAFTA Awards 2023: ऑस्टिन को मिला बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड, जानिए किस कैटेगरी में किसने मारी बाजी?
BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners List: इस लिस्ट में ऑस्टिन बटलर को फिल्म 'एल्विस' के लिए बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड मिला, वहीं Cate Blanchett फिल्म Tar के लिए बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस का अवॉर्ड जीत पाने में कामयाब रहीं।
BAFTA Awards 2023 में जर्मन एंटी वॉर ड्रामा फिल्म All Quiet on the Western Front सबसे ज्यादा अवॉर्ड जीतने में कामयाब रही। बेस्ट फिल्म, बेस्ट डायरेक्टर, बेस्ट गैर इंग्लिश फिल्म समेत इस फिल्म ने कुल मिलाकर 7 कैटेगरीज में अवॉर्ड जीते। इस लिस्ट में चौथा स्थान एल्विस और द बैन्शीज ऑफ इनिशरिन का रहा।
इसे कुल 4 बाफ्टा अवॉर्ड्स मिले। बेस्ट लीडिंग एक्टर के अवॉर्ड की बात करें तो Austin Butler यह ट्रॉफी घर ले जाने में कामयाब रहे। उन्होंने बड़े पर्दे पर Elvis का किरदार निभाया था। Cate Blanchett बेस्ट लीडिंग एक्ट्रेस का खिताब ले गईं। The Banshees Of Inisherin की स्टार कास्ट कैरी कॉन्डोन और बैरी कीगॉन ने बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर का अवॉर्ड जीता।
जानिए बाकी किन कैटेगरीज में किसने बाजी मारी?
Best Film
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Elvis
TÁR
Outstanding British film
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Aftersun
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Anne Marie Bradley
Judy Chin
Adrien Morot
The Whale
Best Leading Actress
Winner: Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Leading Actor
Winner: Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
Best Director
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer
Winner: Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
Winner: Navalny
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Best Animated Film
Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Best Original Score
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Casting
Winner: Elvis
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design
Winner: Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Editing
Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
Winner: Babylon
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Winner: Emma Mackey
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Best Make-up and Hair
Winner: Elvis
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Best Sound
Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best British Short Film
Winner: An Irish Goodbye
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
Best British Short Animation
Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting