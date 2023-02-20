BAFTA Awards 2023: ऑस्टिन को मिला बेस्ट एक्टर का अवॉर्ड, जानिए किस कैटेगरी में किसने मारी बाजी?

ऐप पर पढ़ें

BAFTA Awards 2023 में जर्मन एंटी वॉर ड्रामा फिल्म All Quiet on the Western Front सबसे ज्यादा अवॉर्ड जीतने में कामयाब रही। बेस्ट फिल्म, बेस्ट डायरेक्टर, बेस्ट गैर इंग्लिश फिल्म समेत इस फिल्म ने कुल मिलाकर 7 कैटेगरीज में अवॉर्ड जीते। इस लिस्ट में चौथा स्थान एल्विस और द बैन्शीज ऑफ इनिशरिन का रहा।

इसे कुल 4 बाफ्टा अवॉर्ड्स मिले। बेस्ट लीडिंग एक्टर के अवॉर्ड की बात करें तो Austin Butler यह ट्रॉफी घर ले जाने में कामयाब रहे। उन्होंने बड़े पर्दे पर Elvis का किरदार निभाया था। Cate Blanchett बेस्ट लीडिंग एक्ट्रेस का खिताब ले गईं। The Banshees Of Inisherin की स्टार कास्ट कैरी कॉन्डोन और बैरी कीगॉन ने बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर का अवॉर्ड जीता।

जानिए बाकी किन कैटेगरीज में किसने बाजी मारी?

Best Film

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

TÁR

Outstanding British film

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Aftersun

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Anne Marie Bradley

Judy Chin

Adrien Morot

The Whale

Best Leading Actress

Winner: Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Leading Actor

Winner: Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Best Director

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision to Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director or Producer

Winner: Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

Best Film Not in the English Language

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

Winner: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Best Animated Film

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Best Original Score

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

Winner: Elvis

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design

Winner: Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Editing

Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

Winner: Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

EE Bafta Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Winner: Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Best Make-up and Hair

Winner: Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

Winner: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Film

Winner: An Irish Goodbye

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

Best British Short Animation

Winner: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting