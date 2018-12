'बधाई हो' में काम करने के बाद ‘दंगल’गर्ल सान्या मल्होत्रा ने दिया बड़ा बयान

I used to hate my hair! I wasn’t a fan of my natural curls. Majority of my friends had straight hair Because of which I saw my hair as different rather than beautiful. After dozens of products, home remedies and hair straighteners- used a flat iron once,obviously ended up burning half of my scalp. I came across a YouTube tutorial which completely changed my perception about my hair. To see how confident the YouTuber was with her natural hair made me fall in love with my curls for the first time in my life. I wanted to learn more about my hair. I no longer wanted “ straight hair” . I'm in love with my curls and I truly believe that beauty is what you want it to be and I want mine to be natural. @dove #RealBeauty #letsbreaktherulesofbeauty 📸 @ashiq_mk

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on Dec 8, 2018 at 4:16am PST