Badhaai Do Public Review: राजकुमार राव और भूमि पेडनेकर ने जीता दिल, थिएटर्स में रोने लगे दर्शक
भूमि पेडनेकर और राजकुमार राव की फिल्म 'बधाई दो' बीते शुक्रवार को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो गई है। क्रिटिक्स से तो फिल्म तो ठीक-ठाक रिस्पॉन्स मिल गया है लेकिन चलिए जानते हैं कि फिल्म देखकर आए दर्शकों का इस पर क्या रिएक्शन रहा है। माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर तमाम लोगों ने फिल्म देखने के बाद अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। कई लोगों को जहां फिल्म काफी पसंद आई है वहीं तमाम ट्रांसजेंडर दर्शक इसे देखकर रोने लगे।
'बधाई दो' पर पब्लिक का रिव्यू
एक यूजर ने फिल्म देखने के बाद अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा, 'बधाई दो बहुत-बहुत कमाल की फिल्म है। क्रिस्प परफॉर्मेंस हैं, सभी का काम कमाल है और संवेदनशील दृश्यों को बहुत खूबसूरती से दिखाया गया है। भूमि पेडनेकर और राजकुमार राव ने हमेशा की तरह कमाल कर दिया है। वो कभी भी कहीं चूकते नहीं हैं। गजब के लगे हैं दोनों। इसका हर हिस्सा पसंद आया।'
ट्रांसजेंडर्स के दिल को छू गई फिल्म
एक ट्रांसजेंडर यूजर ने फिल्म देखने के बाद लिखा, बधाई दो #LGBTQIA कम्युनिटी को एक श्रद्धांजलि है। एक समलैंगिक व्यक्ति के रूप में, मैंने व्यावसायिक हिंदी सिनेमा को उन मुद्दों को संबोधित करते हुए देखकर सशक्त महसूस किया है जो हमें प्रभावित करते हैं। मैं आखिर में रो पड़ा। क्योंकि मैं इन चीजों से रिलेट कर पा रहा था।'
ऐसा है पब्लिक का रिएक्शन
एक यूजर ने फिल्म की तारीफ में लिखा, 'भूमि पेडनेकर और राजकुमार राव, आप लोगों ने इस फिल्म को अच्छी तरह भुनाया है। क्या कमाल की फिल्म है। इमोशन्स, कॉमेडी, मैसेज और न जाने किन-किन चीजों का बिलकुल सही मिश्रण तैयार किया गया है। फिल्म देखने के बाद अब पूरी तरह से सुन्न पड़ गया हूं।' इसी तरह एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'इस फिल्म को जरूर-जरूर देखना चाहिए।'