Baaghi 3 का नया पोस्टर आया सामने, इस दिन रिलीज होगी टाइगर श्रॉफ की एक्शन फिल्म

And round 3 is on! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi3 will be out on 6th March 2020. This one’s for you guys. 🤗❤️ @khan_ahmedasas @foxstarhindi @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on Dec 18, 2018 at 7:50pm PST