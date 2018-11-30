दोबारा कैंसर से पीड़ित हुईं आयुष्मान की पत्नी ताहिरा, बोलीं - 'आधी जंग अभी बाकी है'

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann khurrana) अपने करियर में नई बुलंदियों को छु रहे है तो वहीं उनकी पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप ( Tahira kashyap) की मुश्किलें कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। आजकल ताहिरा कश्यप बेहद कठिन दौर से गुजर रही है। ताहिरा कश्यप हाल ही में कैंसर का इलाज करवाकर वापस आई थीं लेकिन अब उन्हें दोबारा से कैंसर ( cancer) डिटेक्ट हुआ है। इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट लिखकर ताहिरा ने बताया कि उन्हें ब्रेस्ट कैंसर स्टेज "1st A" पर है। इस खबर से न केवल ताहिरा के पति आयुष्मान और उनका परिवार टेंशन में आ गया है बल्कि फैंस भी काफी परेशान हैं।
ताहिरा ने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल पर अपनी पॉजिटिव तस्वीरें शेयर किया है। इस तस्वीर को शेयर कर ताहिरा ने लिखा कि, “मेरा मानना है कि अगर कोई मुसीबत आपके रास्ते में आती है तो आप पर है कि आप उसे हराएं और अपने आप को बेहतर बनाएं। मेरा अपग्रेटेड वर्जन कैंसर के स्टेज 1 से लड़ रहा है। मेरी कीमोथेरेपी के 12 सेशन होने हैं। 6 हो चुके हैं और 6 बाकी हैं। मेरी पोस्ट मेरे इस सफर को समर्पित है। आधी लड़ाई मैं जीत चुकी हूं। आधी उन लोगों के लिए लड़ना चाहती हूं जो इससे गुजर रहे हैं। इन तस्वीरों में कैंसर से लड़ने के लिए एक बार फिर तैयार नजर आ रही हैं। ताहिरा ने कैप्शन में आगे लिखा कि मजबूत बनो, हम इससे उभरेंगे। मेरे आस-पास के लोगों के लिए भी बहुत आभार जिन्होंने मेरा साथ दिया।
That’s what you do when cancer shows up. You show it the way out! It is a tough phase to be in, but then I would have never known my own strength, which is inherent in each one of us, and which we come to know off when tested. Like I said before, let’s choose to be the heroes of our own drama of life. I strongly believe if an obstacle comes in your life it is for you to deal with it, overcome it, beat the shit out of it and become a better version of yourself, which could be a bit worn out but would be experienced, a bit tattered but more wise, a bit left out but more to bring forth, a bit handicapped but better equipped! So now the upgraded version of myself is dealing with cancer stage 1 a, which is still a result of early detection. I’ll be going through 12 sessions of chemotherapy. 6 down, and another 6 left. Hence the cap look nowadays😁 This post is dedicated to my journey where half the battle is won and the other half I want to fight with each of you who is enduring it. Be resilient, be strong, we shall overcome and how! Also I have immense gratitude for people around me who have taken it in the right spirit and didn’t give up on me. Personally I owe it to my best friend @komal20to77 husband @ayushmannk parents @kashyap6480 @yajankashyap . This bit is taken for granted but when professionally you are supported and still look dependable your resilience to fight becomes stronger. For this I owe it to @atulkasbekar @tanuj.garg @findingshanti @shrutiv11 who too were shocked when they heard the news but didn’t give up and still lay bet on this bruised but not broken horse. Gratitude 🙏 #earlydetection #breastcancerawareness #fuckcancer #spreadingawareness #selflovenomatterwhat #bruisedbutnotbroken #bodhisattva #sokavictor #spreadlove #compassion
आपको बता दें कि ताहिरा ने अपनी बीमारी की जानकारी भी खुद सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी। ताहिरा ने पोस्ट में बताया था कि उन्हें दाहिने ब्रेस्ट में उच्च स्तर की कोशिकाओं वाला डीसीआईएस है। ताहिरा ने उस वक्त मास्टेक्टोमी कराया था इसके बाद वह काम पर लौट आई थीं।
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses❤️ #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
बता दें कि आयुष्मान और ताहिरा ने साल 2011 में शादी की थी। दोनों बचपन के दोस्त थे। शादी से पहले पांच साल तक एक-दूसरे को डेट किया है। ताहिरा पेशे से एक लेखिका हैं। उन्होंने Promise नाम से एक किताब लिखी है। आयुष्मान ने एक बयान में कहा- 'मैं खुश हूं क्योंकि वह डिस्चार्ज हो गई है। अब मुझे राहत मिली है। इसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी, लेकिन अब वह ठीक हैं।
