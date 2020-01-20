 DA Image
20 जनवरी, 2020|3:11|IST

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए यह रिएक्शन

shubh mangal zyada saavdhan

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। ट्रेलर काफी मजेदार है और आयुष्मान ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया है कि वह कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। फिल्म में आयुष्मान, गे का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ ऐसे रूढ़िवादी परिवार की कहानी है जो इस बात को बहुत मुश्किल से स्वीकार करेगा कि उनका बेटा समलैंगिक हैं। ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सभी आयुष्मान की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

आयुष्मान खुराना के अलावा फिल्म में नीना गुप्ता, गजराज राव, सुनीता राजवार, मानवी गागरू, पंखुडी अवस्थी, नीरज सिंह, मनु ऋषि चड्ढा भी नजर आएंगे। आंनद एल राय द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म 21 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है।

 

 

