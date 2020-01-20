Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan का ट्रेलर देखकर यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए यह रिएक्शन

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। ट्रेलर काफी मजेदार है और आयुष्मान ने एक बार फिर साबित कर दिया है कि वह कुछ भी कर सकते हैं। फिल्म में आयुष्मान, गे का किरदार निभा रहे हैं। शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान’ ऐसे रूढ़िवादी परिवार की कहानी है जो इस बात को बहुत मुश्किल से स्वीकार करेगा कि उनका बेटा समलैंगिक हैं। ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सभी आयुष्मान की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-
@ayushmannk pulls off that nose ring like a bawse. We seriously do not deserve this guy ❤️#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/sR0DS7Kdhq
— Yamini P.Bhalerao (@yamini_pb) January 20, 2020
ayushmann, neena ji, gajraj rao ji, jeetu & everything about #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan trailer screams A WINNER. i really hope the Indian audience throngs to the theatre to watch this movie & do their thing as they did with his previous movies. pic.twitter.com/GnPpMg2bkS
— vísh (@yasiruvismini_) January 20, 2020
Really like the #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Trailer. Kept it clean and focused on the issue here which definitely needs to be addressed. This one's a winner!
— Neolin (@NeolinPillay) January 20, 2020
Another superhit on the way@ayushmannk u are rockin man!! 👍 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/zwhaBWa7Lc
— • (@boydreaming_) January 20, 2020
When you ask your father money for Goa trip #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/jAjORiSaNh
— Kartik Patadia (@KartikPatadia69) January 20, 2020
#AyushmannKhurrana
Sperm Donor
Blind Man
IPS Officer
Call center girl
Bald man
And now a Gay!
Ayushmann making movies like a Boss!
Waiting for the trailer at 1:33 #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan
— Devansh Kakkad (@DevanshKakkad) January 20, 2020
Ayushmann Khurrana wearing the rainbow flag (lgbtq pride) I'm SCREAMING#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/yYAIf0bKj8
— ✧ (@forgodsakeTaps) January 20, 2020
The real pathbreaking star of B-Town,he don’t need any PR or media articles to stay afloat in this race, it’s just his vision and hardwork which is enough to create wonders at ticket windows & also in heart of audiences. Congratulations for another hit. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan https://t.co/k7lsMGAa7D
— Its Raj..! (@LoyalSalmanFan1) January 20, 2020
आयुष्मान खुराना के अलावा फिल्म में नीना गुप्ता, गजराज राव, सुनीता राजवार, मानवी गागरू, पंखुडी अवस्थी, नीरज सिंह, मनु ऋषि चड्ढा भी नजर आएंगे। आंनद एल राय द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म 21 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है।