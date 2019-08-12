Dream Girl का ट्रेलर देखकर क्रेजी हुए फैन्स, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। फिल्म में आयुष्मान (लोकेश बिष्ट) एक ऐसे लड़के का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो रामलीला में सीता का किरदार प्ले करता है। लोकेश लड़कियों की आवाज में बात करता है और उनकी तरह साड़ी पहन सकता है। ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। ट्रेलर देखकर सभी फिल्म की रिलीज को लेकर एक्साइटेड हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर सबी ट्रेलर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं पढ़ें सबके रिएक्शन्स-

Awesome trailor of #DreamGirl. @ayushmannk everytime you are hit the ball out pf the park. 😘💛

— SanGam Vishwakarma (@SanGamvishwa7) August 12, 2019

First Vicky Donor and now #DreamGirl. Two out of the box topics... Two superb actors. @ayushmannk and #Anu Kapoor.

Result will be same.. Game changer#DreamGirlTrailer #DreamGirlOn13thSep

— Sanu Singh (@Sanusinngh) August 12, 2019

That @ayushmannk really knows how to pick his scripts, doesn't he? Seems like #DreamGirl will be another winner and give the actor ample opportunities to demonstrate his remarkable talent. #DreamGirlTrailer

— Tamal Kundu (@TamalKundu1) August 12, 2019

@ayushmannk I can't guess what will be happen when I see whole movie,this trailer clear my mood , thanks sir,#DreamGirlTrailer #DreamGirl

— prakash kumar swain (@prakashkumarsw4) August 12, 2019

Totally loved your

new avatar @ayushmannk

Looking amazing, very funny in the

trailer👌I'm loved and laughed it

a lot... 😀 #DreamGirl

Supeb content 👍 @writerraj

Sure shot super hit hai. . .💯

#DreamGirlOn13thSep pic.twitter.com/HF6XHdtWqo

— Shiv Dutta 🌠 (@imshiva17) August 12, 2019

Just watched #DreamGirlTrailer and its fantastic 👌👌

Another movie and another best performance by @ayushmannk 👍@NushratBharucha and other supporting cast looking good 👌

Its going to be sureshot superhit ✌ #DreamGirl#DreamGirlOn13thSep pic.twitter.com/ai8wm5mZrH

— KuNal Aryan (@imkunalSrk) August 12, 2019

ट्रेलर की बात करें तो फिल्म में आयुष्मान (लोकेश बिष्ट) एक ऐसे लड़के का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो रामलीला में सीता का किरदार प्ले करता है। लोकेश लड़कियों की आवाज में बात करता है और उनकी तरह साड़ी पहन सकता है। लेकिन अपने पिता की डांट सुनने के बाद लोकेश नौकरी के लिए जाता है।

रणबीर कपूर ने महेश भट्ट से मांगा आलिया का हाथ, हो गए थे इमोशनल!

सारा अली खान के जन्मदिन पर मेकर्स ने दिया सौगात, रिलीज हुआ Coolie No 1 First Look

इसके बाद लोकेश एक कॉल सेंटर में नौकरी करता है जहां वह लड़की की आवाज में सबसे बात करता है। लोकेश की आवाज को सुनकर उन्हें ढेरों कस्टमर्स के कॉल आते हैं और हर लड़का जो उनसे बात करता है वो उनकी आवाज का दीवाना हो जाता है। पुलिस ऑफिसर से लेकर गुंडे तक सभी लोकेश को अपना बनाना चाहते हैं। जिसके बाद आयुष्मान का जो हाल होता है वो बहुत ही मजेदार है।

