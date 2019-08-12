DA Image

जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी को लेकर तमाम आरोपों में घिरे आजम खान की भावुक अपील
Dream Girl का ट्रेलर देखकर क्रेजी हुए फैन्स, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। फिल्म में आयुष्मान (लोकेश बिष्ट) एक ऐसे लड़के का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो रामलीला में सीता का किरदार प्ले करता है। लोकेश लड़कियों की आवाज में बात करता है और उनकी तरह साड़ी पहन सकता है। ट्रेलर को काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। ट्रेलर देखकर सभी फिल्म की रिलीज को लेकर एक्साइटेड हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर सबी ट्रेलर की तारीफ कर रहे हैं पढ़ें सबके रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

ट्रेलर की बात करें तो फिल्म में आयुष्मान (लोकेश बिष्ट) एक ऐसे लड़के का किरदार निभा रहे हैं जो रामलीला में सीता का किरदार प्ले करता है। लोकेश लड़कियों की आवाज में बात करता है और उनकी तरह साड़ी पहन सकता है। लेकिन अपने पिता की डांट सुनने के बाद लोकेश नौकरी के लिए जाता है।

इसके बाद लोकेश एक कॉल सेंटर में नौकरी करता है जहां वह लड़की की आवाज में सबसे बात करता है। लोकेश की आवाज को सुनकर उन्हें ढेरों कस्टमर्स के कॉल आते हैं और हर लड़का जो उनसे बात करता है वो उनकी आवाज का दीवाना हो जाता है। पुलिस ऑफिसर से लेकर गुंडे तक सभी लोकेश को अपना बनाना चाहते हैं। जिसके बाद आयुष्मान का जो हाल होता है वो बहुत ही मजेदार है।
 

