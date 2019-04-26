Avengers Endgame: फिल्म देखकर इमोशनल हुए फैन्स, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया पर रिएकशन्स

काफी इंतजार के बाद 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर भारत में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस फिल्म के टिकट 2400 रूपए तक बिक रहे हैं। अब फिल्म देखकर फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। कई फैन्स का कहना है कि वो फिल्म देखकर इमोशनल हो गए हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-
My emotions throughout the movie#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/F2gtwfXPts
— UGLY ONE🧟♂️ (@priyeshamrit) April 26, 2019
Finally, #AvengersEndgame
First Day
First Show
Totally worth it💥#Thanos pic.twitter.com/iLmG0BS6qI
— Ayushi Jain (@_ayushi_jain) April 26, 2019
I m speechless.All I'm going to say is that after 10 years it's all worth it. There were laughs, there were tears, there were loud cheers and then there was them. In the end I almost cried. Rarely a film will excite you to this extent.
#AvengersEndgame #AvengersEndgameReview pic.twitter.com/v2Q6VJV8T6
— Kunal Khandelwal (@kunal_kdl) April 26, 2019
#AvengersEndgameReview its DHAMAKA, exceeds all expectations & delivers 1 of th best superhero film. Top notch action,engrossing screenplay, superb dialogues & gets really emotional towards th end.Conclusion worthy of greatest cinematic saga of all time.Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟
— Rishav Agrawal (@rishav_agrawal) April 26, 2019
#AvengersEndgame: What an experience. An absolutely fulfilling, emotional and action-packed spectacle that is awesome in every way possible. Can't ask for more!
— Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) April 26, 2019
Legends! ❤️ I love you both 3000! 😭#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/HSSbffuEYC
— Madi 🖤 (@muuudzilla) April 26, 2019
Getting home from watching #AvengersEndgame 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😔 pic.twitter.com/Vq5h4utaLf
— Aniket (@Aniket78813577) April 26, 2019
बता दें, भारत में ये फिल्म 4 भाषाओं हिंदी, इंग्लिश, तमिल, तेलुगु में रिलीज हुई है। 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' भारत में सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली हॉलीवुड फिल्म साबित हो सकती है। इससे पहले एवेंजर्स इन्फिनिटी वॉर ने भारत में 222 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया था।