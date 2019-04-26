DA Image

कर्नाटक: नौसेना के जहाज आईएनएस विक्रमादित्य में लगी आग, एक कर्मचारी की मौत
ब्रेकिंग: आसाराम का बेटा नारायण साईं बलात्कार मामले में दोषी करार, 30 अप्रैल को होगा सजा का ऐलान
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बेगूसराय में कन्हैया से मुकाबले के लिए आरजेडी ने निकाला ये तोड़
लोकसभा चुनाव: ममता बनर्जी का पीएम मोदी को जवाब, ‘गिफ्ट भेज सकती हूं, लेकिन एक वोट नहीं दे सकती’
दरभंगा में बोले पीएम मोदी- मिथिलांचल को पर्यटन के लिहाज से देंगे बढ़ावा
आपका मन करता है कि मां आपके साथ घर पर रहें? जानिए पीएम मोदी का जवाब
अलादीन के चिराग से क्या 3 विश मांगेंगे PM मोदी, पढ़ें जवाब; 10 बातें
रोहित शेखर हत्याकांड: पत्नी अपूर्वा गिरफ्तार,जानें क्या हुआ उस रात
मोदी के 'रोड शो' पर EC ने गुजरात चुनाव अधिकारियों से मांगी रिपोर्ट
Sri lanka blast: CCTV वीडियो आया सामने, पीठ पर बैग टांगे दिखा संदिग्ध
Avengers Endgame: फिल्म देखकर इमोशनल हुए फैन्स, पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया पर रिएकशन्स

काफी इंतजार के बाद 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर भारत में जबरदस्त एक्साइटमेंट थी। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक इस फिल्म के टिकट 2400 रूपए तक बिक रहे हैं। अब फिल्म देखकर फैन्स सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। कई फैन्स का कहना है कि वो फिल्म देखकर इमोशनल हो गए हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

मलाइका अरोड़ा की बिकिनी फोटो देखकर फराह खान ने पूछा,' अंडरवॉटर ये तस्वीर किसने खींची हैं ?

Shahrukh Khan के बंगले 'मन्नत' पहुंचे Aamir और Salman Khan, जानिए किसे लेकर हुई इन तीनों में बातचीत

बता दें, भारत में ये फिल्म 4 भाषाओं हिंदी, इंग्लिश, तमिल, तेलुगु में रिलीज हुई है। 'एवेंजर्स एंडगेम' भारत में सबसे ज्यादा कमाने वाली हॉलीवुड फिल्म साबित हो सकती है। इससे पहले एवेंजर्स इन्फिनिटी वॉर ने भारत में 222 करोड़ का कलेक्शन किया था। 

मैच 2
कोस्टा रिका112/5(20.0)
vs
पनामा113/3(15.4)
पनामा ने कोस्टा रिका को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 10:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 43
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स175/6(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स177/7(19.2)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 3 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
मेक्सिको108/9(20.0)
vs
बेलीज112/6(12.3)
बेलीज ने मेक्सिको को 4 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 25 Apr 2019 06:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 42
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर202/4(20.0)
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब185/7(20.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 17 रनों से हराया
Wed, 24 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 44
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
vs
मुंबई इंडियंस
एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम, चेन्नई
Fri, 26 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 45
राजस्थान रॉयल्स
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद
सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम, जयपुर
Sat, 27 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 46
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
फ़िरोज़ शाह कोटला, दिल्ली
Sun, 28 Apr 2019 04:00 PM IST

