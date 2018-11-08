ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां: किसी ने बताया बोरिंग, तो किसी ने पूरी की नींद, जानें दर्शकों के रिएक्शन

अमिताभ बच्चन, आमिर खान, फातिमा सना शेख और कैटरीना कैफ की फिल्म ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों में काफी एक्साइटमेंट थी, लेकिन फिल्म उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरी। दरअसल, फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला है, इतनी बड़ी स्टार कास्ट होने के बावजूद फिल्म लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई। कुछ लोगों का तो कहना है कि वो फिल्म देखते-देखते सो गए थे। पढ़ें लोगों के रिएक्शन्स-
#ThugsOfHindostan— #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018
When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!
pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq
Security guard to Audience in Interval...#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/qvVF52Myv1— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a— Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018
When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny— Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018
How's #ThugsOfHindostan , rating?— Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) November 8, 2018
Me : pic.twitter.com/3bSb2H4FYL
One ADVICE to all those who have already Booked Tickets for #ThugsOfHindostan - Please Leave the theaters instantly after the Interval !— AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) November 8, 2018
Agar Sona hi hai to Ghar pe bhi so sakte ho .... #ThugsOfHindostanReview
Audience reaction while watching #ThugsOfHindostan in theatres😁 #ThugsOfHindustan pic.twitter.com/794Vq8kOKu— Deep Valesha (@Deepvalesha1) November 8, 2018
Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.— Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018
First half : total mess
Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well.
Audience after watching #ThugsOfHindostan for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/RCkMaEZd7T— Burning Dezire. (@iam_za1d) November 8, 2018
* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q— R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostan Review Till Now :)— ∂ιℓנαℓє 🔥 (@Aditya__17) November 8, 2018
1st Half - Boring like Arjun kapoor movies
2nd Half - Bhai Dusre se Puchh le mai soo gya tha 😭😭😭
फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने भी फिल्म का रिव्यू देते हुए इसे निराशजनक बताया है। तरण ने लिखा, हमेशा चमकने वाली चीज सोना नहीं होती। पहले पार्ट में कुछ एंटरटेनिंग मूमेंट हैं..बस इससे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं।
#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018
Rating: ⭐️⭐️
All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #TOH... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎👎👎
तरण ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट लिखा, 'ठग्स को हॉलिडे, जबरदस्त बने माहौल, इंप्रेसिव स्टारकास्ट का फायदा मिल सकता है लेकिन आमिर की फिल्म के लिए बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सर्वाइव करना मुश्किल होगा। ठग्स ने सुनहरा अवसर खो दिया है।'
#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast... But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down... #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018