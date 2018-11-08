ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां: किसी ने बताया बोरिंग, तो किसी ने पूरी की नींद, जानें दर्शकों के रिएक्शन

अमिताभ बच्चन, आमिर खान, फातिमा सना शेख और कैटरीना कैफ की फिल्म ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों में काफी एक्साइटमेंट थी, लेकिन फिल्म उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरी। दरअसल, फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला है, इतनी बड़ी स्टार कास्ट होने के बावजूद फिल्म लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई। कुछ लोगों का तो कहना है कि वो फिल्म देखते-देखते सो गए थे। पढ़ें लोगों के रिएक्शन्स-

#ThugsOfHindostan

When you come out after watching Thugs of Hindostan!!



pic.twitter.com/Qrjn2odKPq — #HowFootballSavedHumans (@Asad00635360) November 8, 2018

People asking for Refund from the theatre owners after the initial reviews : #ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/uvczU7WN8a — Abhishek kumar (@mpbsvs) November 8, 2018

When you book tickets of #ThugsOfHindostan for evening Show ! 😐 pic.twitter.com/Rjstx7nWny — Name cannot be blank (@LadkaSarcastic) November 8, 2018

One ADVICE to all those who have already Booked Tickets for #ThugsOfHindostan - Please Leave the theaters instantly after the Interval !



Agar Sona hi hai to Ghar pe bhi so sakte ho .... #ThugsOfHindostanReview — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) November 8, 2018

Her is my #ThugsOfHindostan review.



First half : total mess



Second half : chair was comfortable, AC was optimum and blanket was really soft. I slept very well. — Froooood (@newshungree) November 8, 2018

* Audience in theatres after watching first 15 mins of #ThugsofHindostan * pic.twitter.com/WQEvvWGa8q — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 8, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan Review Till Now :)



1st Half - Boring like Arjun kapoor movies



2nd Half - Bhai Dusre se Puchh le mai soo gya tha 😭😭😭 — ∂ιℓנαℓє 🔥 (@Aditya__17) November 8, 2018

फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने भी फिल्म का रिव्यू देते हुए इसे निराशजनक बताया है। तरण ने लिखा, हमेशा चमकने वाली चीज सोना नहीं होती। पहले पार्ट में कुछ एंटरटेनिंग मूमेंट हैं..बस इससे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं।

#OneWordReview…#ThugsOfHindostan: DISAPPOINTING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️

All that glitters is NOT gold... Holds true for #TOH... Some engrossing moments in the first hour, that’s about it... Formula-ridden plot, screenplay of convenience, shoddy direction are the main culprits... 👎👎👎 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018

तरण ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट लिखा, 'ठग्स को हॉलिडे, जबरदस्त बने माहौल, इंप्रेसिव स्टारकास्ट का फायदा मिल सकता है लेकिन आमिर की फिल्म के लिए बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सर्वाइव करना मुश्किल होगा। ठग्स ने सुनहरा अवसर खो दिया है।'

