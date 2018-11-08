DA Image

ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां: किसी ने बताया बोरिंग, तो किसी ने पूरी की नींद, जानें दर्शकों के रिएक्शन

ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां

अमिताभ बच्चन, आमिर खान, फातिमा सना शेख और कैटरीना कैफ की फिल्म ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दोस्तां रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर दर्शकों में काफी एक्साइटमेंट थी, लेकिन फिल्म उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरी। दरअसल, फिल्म को अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स नहीं मिला है, इतनी बड़ी स्टार कास्ट होने के बावजूद फिल्म लोगों को पसंद नहीं आई। कुछ लोगों का तो कहना है कि वो फिल्म देखते-देखते सो गए थे। पढ़ें लोगों के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

फिल्म ट्रेड एनालिस्ट तरण आदर्श ने भी फिल्म का रिव्यू देते हुए इसे निराशजनक बताया है। तरण ने लिखा, हमेशा चमकने वाली चीज सोना नहीं होती। पहले पार्ट में कुछ एंटरटेनिंग मूमेंट हैं..बस इससे ज्यादा कुछ नहीं। 

तरण ने अपने दूसरे ट्वीट लिखा, 'ठग्स को हॉलिडे, जबरदस्त बने माहौल, इंप्रेसिव स्टारकास्ट का फायदा मिल सकता है लेकिन आमिर की फिल्म के लिए बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सर्वाइव करना मुश्किल होगा। ठग्स ने सुनहरा अवसर खो दिया है।'
 

