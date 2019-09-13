सेक्शन 375: फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

अक्षय खन्ना और ऋचा चड्ढा की फिल्म सेक्शन 375 शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बता दें कि भारतीय दंड सहिंता में सेक्शन 375 में महिला की सहमति के बिना बनाए गए संबंधों को कानून अपराध बताया गया है। इसी सेक्शन पर बनी ये फिल्म काफी अच्छी है। इस फिल्म से आपको कुछ ऐसी बातें पता चलने वाली है जिसके बारे में आप जानते भी नहीं होंगे। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉनिस मिला है और सोशल मीडिया पर भी फिल्म को अच्छे रिव्यूज मिल रहे हैं। सभी फिल्म की कहानी से लेकर एक्टर्स की एक्टिंग की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-
#Section375Review...it's dark, bold but powerful.— Roshan Goswami (@iRoshanGoswami) September 12, 2019
outstanding storyline, catchy dialogues, superior screenplay, fabulous cinematography with power-packed performances.
Overall #Section375 is an excellent crime thriller film with a great message.
⭐⭐⭐⭐
Must watch
#OneWordReview...#Section375: POWERFUL.— Ganesh Dhakoliya (@GaneshDhakoliya) September 12, 2019
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Engaging courtroom drama... Writing and direction top notch... Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha brilliant... Meera Chopra, Rahul Bhat first-rate... A relevant film that raises pertinent points... Recommended! #Section375Review pic.twitter.com/de2361n03H
#AkshayeKhanna and @RichaChadha starer #Section375 has got amazing early reviews!! Waiting for this strong and powerful courtroom drama movie!! pic.twitter.com/8ekMMCTqIx— OnlyMovies (@MovieRe57446635) September 12, 2019
Watch #Akshaykhanna film #section375 Review🔥🔥🔥🔥 :- 3.5/5.....😀😀😀😀😀— RANAMINATI 🔥 (@Rana_Minati) September 12, 2019
Check out reviews and story on this below link👇👇👇👇👇👇https://t.co/Y8dXHiqTiE
#Section375 makes for a gripping watch with crisp runtime and top-notch performances by @RahulBhatActor @MeerraChopra @KrutikaDesai16. @AkshayeOfficial is brilliant, intense,brooding and riveting all at once.— sunny (@sunny_9333) September 12, 2019
#Section375 is a brilliant film which has its sheer brilliance in direction ,performance and hard hitting content .@RichaChadha as protagonist has done remarkably well followed by https://t.co/HfGSjZEMPY will be sure shot hit at boxoffice .— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) September 12, 2019
⭐⭐⭐⭐🌟