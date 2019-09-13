DA Image

ऑड-ईवन पर बोले नितिन गडकरी, दिल्ली में इसकी कोई जरूरत नहीं
सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक के खिलाफ जंग, PM मोदी ने 700 गांवों के सरपंचों को लिखा पत्र
भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में पाकिस्तान को कश्मीर पर घेरा, बताया आतंकवाद का सेंटर
नीरव मोदी के भाई के खिलाफ इंटरपोल ने जारी किया रेड कॉर्नर नोटिस
केजरीवाल का ऐलान:दिल्ली में फिर से ऑड-इवेन, 4 से 15 नवबंर तक होगा लागू
9/11 हमले से जुड़ा था सऊदी के शाही परिवार का शख्स! 19 साल बाद अमेरिका करेगा खुलासा
SC/ST एक्ट पर केंद्र सरकार की याचिका को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने 3 सदस्यीय बेंच के पास भेजा
Article 370 पर मोदी सरकार को मिला मुस्लिमों की सबसे बड़ी संस्था का साथ, कश्मीर को बताया भारत का अटूट हिस्सा
भोपाल में नाव हादसे को शिवराज ने बताया दिल दहलाने वाला, कमलनाथ ने दिए जांच के आदेश
भारत की आर्थिक वृद्धि दर क्यों है उम्मीद से कम, जानें IMF ने क्या वजह दी
सेक्शन 375: फिल्म देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

375

अक्षय खन्ना और ऋचा चड्ढा की फिल्म सेक्शन 375 शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बता दें कि भारतीय दंड सहिंता में सेक्शन 375 में महिला की सहमति के बिना बनाए गए संबंधों को कानून अपराध बताया गया है। इसी सेक्शन पर बनी ये फिल्म काफी अच्छी है। इस फिल्म से आपको कुछ ऐसी बातें पता चलने वाली है जिसके बारे में आप जानते भी नहीं होंगे। फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉनिस मिला है और सोशल मीडिया पर भी फिल्म को अच्छे रिव्यूज मिल रहे हैं। सभी फिल्म की कहानी से लेकर एक्टर्स की एक्टिंग की तारीफ कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन-

 

 

 

 

 

 

