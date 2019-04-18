DA Image

आडवाणी, जोशी के बाद BJP के इस नेता ने भी लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ने से किया इनकार
तमिलनाडु: IT रेड में 1.48 करोड़ का कैश दिनाकरण के पार्टी वर्कर से मिला
वोटिंग से 2 दिन पहले कनिमोझी के घर इनकम टैक्स का छापा
लोकसभा चुनाव: पूनम के आने से लखनऊ का मुकाबला हुआ रोचक
ब्रेकिंग: उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायण दत्त तिवारी के बेटे रोहित शेखर का निधन- ANI
ब्रेकिंग: उत्तर प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री नारायण दत्त तिवारी के बेटे रोहित शेखर का निधन- ANI
उत्तर प्रदेश: BJP के लिए चुनौती हैं विपक्ष के 7 किले, मोदी लहर में भी नहीं टूटा था चक्रव्यूह
लोकसभा चुनाव के नतीजों से पहले, PM मोदी ने अधिकारियों को दिया निर्देश 100 दिन का एजेंडा करें तैयार
देश कन्हैया के प्रचार के लिए जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र और नामी हस्तियां बेगूसराय में
कामयाबी : दुनिया के सबसे बड़े विमान ने उड़ान भरी
Kalank: फिल्म देखने के बाद ऑडियंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

kalank

आलिया भट्ट, वरुण धवन, आदित्य रॉय कपूर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, माधुरी दीक्षित और संजय दत्त स्टारर फिल्म 'कलंक' बुधवार को रिलीज हो गई है। सभी स्टार्स ने इस फिल्म का जोर-शोर से प्रमोशन किया। अब ऑडियंस ने भी फिल्म देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्म पसंद आई तो किसी को ये फिल्म बिल्कुल अच्छी नहीं लगी। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया पर क्या बोले फैन्स-
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

क्या तैमूर अली खान पर बनेगी फिल्म? जानें क्या बोले डायरेक्टर मधुर भंडारकर

De De Pyaar De: सैफ-करीना के उम्र के फासले पर अजय ने मारा था डायलॉग, छोटे नवाब ने कही ये बात

 

बता दें कि फिल्म में करण जौहर ने बहुत ही खूबसूरती से 1940 की लवस्टोरी को पर्दे पर उतारने की कोशिश की है। वरुण धवन और आलिया भट्ट ने अभी तक कई फिल्मों में एक साथ काम किया है और इनकी केमिस्ट्री को फैंस ने खूब पसंद किया भी है।   

 

Match 33
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स132/5(20.0)
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद137/4(16.5)
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 17 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 32
किंग्स XI पंजाब182/6(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स170/7(20.0)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 12 रनों से हराया
Tue, 16 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात175/10(47.1)
vs
जिम्बाब्वे129/7(24.5)
जिम्बाब्वे ने United Arab Emirates को 3 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 16 Apr 2019 01:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 31
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर171/7(20.0)
vs
मुंबई इंडियंस172/5(19.0)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 5 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 15 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
