Kalank: फिल्म देखने के बाद ऑडियंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

आलिया भट्ट, वरुण धवन, आदित्य रॉय कपूर, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, माधुरी दीक्षित और संजय दत्त स्टारर फिल्म 'कलंक' बुधवार को रिलीज हो गई है। सभी स्टार्स ने इस फिल्म का जोर-शोर से प्रमोशन किया। अब ऑडियंस ने भी फिल्म देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। कुछ लोगों को ये फिल्म पसंद आई तो किसी को ये फिल्म बिल्कुल अच्छी नहीं लगी। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया पर क्या बोले फैन्स-



Me After wasting Rs.375 on Movie #Kalank pic.twitter.com/9Vc0njYRR1

— Simple Guy (@SimpleGuyTwits) April 17, 2019

First class movie with first class varun 😍 #Kalank

#Kalank sorry really disappointing,lengthy dialogues and predictable twist,should have made as TV soap not a movie.waste of time and money.

#Kalank Naam hi kalank hai but sare actors aur dance story background bahut achha hai iske Song to chha gye hai i hope ye movie box office pr dhamal machayegi...

I wish movie makers and actors took more responsibility when they choose to create movies that give this false narrative of kajal wearing Muslims being the only perpetrators of violence during partition. #kalank

Really an awesome movie #Kalank

Please go and watch with your family

#kalank is such a “Kalank” in Bollywood.

Am leaving #kalank right now .. it's a torture .. SONAKSHI kidhar Hain no role .. Aditya wasted .. only varun overacting maa ka badla .. nakli PYAAR with Alia .. gaane khatam hi nahin hote. DISASTER #kalankreview

— Filmy Guru (@GuruFilmy) April 17, 2019

Over all- Kalank failed me, as a viewer. After a point I really didn't care about what happened to Zafar and Roop as it isn't as enticing or engaging, given the time over which #Kalank stretches over.

Bottom line- wait till it's broadcasted on T.V

— Vaishanavi Raul (@RaulTweets_) April 17, 2019

बता दें कि फिल्म में करण जौहर ने बहुत ही खूबसूरती से 1940 की लवस्टोरी को पर्दे पर उतारने की कोशिश की है। वरुण धवन और आलिया भट्ट ने अभी तक कई फिल्मों में एक साथ काम किया है और इनकी केमिस्ट्री को फैंस ने खूब पसंद किया भी है।