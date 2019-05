'सड़क 2' की शूटिंग शुरू होने पर इमोशनल हुईं आलिया भट्ट, फोटो शेयर कर लिखा ये मैसेज

Today is Day 1 of Sadak 2. And that's my father, now also my director, holding the clap. I begin shoot in a few days and honestly, I’m petrified. I feel like a tiny mouse trying to climb a beautiful, immense, emotional mountain. I hope I make it to the top and if I fall I hope I’m able to get up again. It’s a tough climb but from everything I’ve seen and everything I’ve heard, I know every single step and misstep will be worth it! Here's to movies, family, dreams and starting out on a brand NEW journey! And what a journey it’s going to be!!!! 🌟🙏🌞

