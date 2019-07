अर्जुन कपूर ने इस एक्टर को बोला- 'ये है बॉलीवुड का असली चॉकलेट बॉय'

Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you...❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 6, 2019 at 11:26am PDT