इंटरनेशनल स्टार्स के साथ मिलकर अर्जुन कपूर जुटाएंगे पैसा, कोविड-19 के खिलाफ चल रही लड़ाई में करेंगे दान

बॉलीवुड अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर कोविड-19 महामारी के लिए धनराशि एकत्रित करने के चलते एक वैश्विक पहल संग जुड़े हैं, जिसमें जेसन डेरुलो, दुआ लीपा ,मलूमा निकी जैम , बेकी जी सहित और भी कई अंतर्राष्ट्रीय सितारें शामिल हुए हैं। इस लाइव फंडराइजिंग इवेंट को ओएचएम लाइव का नाम दिया गया है, जिसे आज रात को आयोजित किया जाएगा। ओएचएम लाइव से जो भी पैसा मिलेगा, उन्हें उन संस्थानों तक पहुंचाया जाएगा, जो कोविड-19 महामारी के खिलाफ लड़ रहे प्रथम उत्तरदाताओं की मदद के लिए समर्पित है।
अर्जुन ने इस बारे में कहा, "एक जागरूक नागरिक होने के नाते, हम में से हर एक को कोरोनोवायरस संकट के दौरान जरूरतमंद लोगों की मदद करने के लिए अपनी तरफ से थोड़ा सा प्रयास करने की आवश्यकता है। महामारी ने सभी को विश्व स्तर पर प्रभावित किया है। लोगों की जानें जा रही हैं और सभी मुश्किलों का सामना कर रहे हैं, यह सब कुछ देखना असहनीय और विनाशकारी है। इस दौरान हम सभी ने इस बात को समझा है कि हम सब एक-दूसरे से गहराई से जुड़े हुए हैं।
Yesterday I found my original shooting script of Ishaqzaade with notes scribbled in them from 8 years ago. At that point of time in my life, self-belief was one thing that mattered the most for me & that's what I got out of Ishaqzaade. Thank you Aditya Chopra for taking a chance with me, Habib Faisal sir for making me a part of your vision, Shanoo Sharma for drilling confidence in me & asking me to finally express myself, Parineeti for being the best co-star that I could have wished for & the entire team of Ishaqzaade for being patient with me every day on shoot - all your silent support made me believe that I could do this, but most importantly Thank you all of you who welcomed me & that wicked smile of mine !!! (PS - that’s me actually looking at the sun & reminiscing in the first picture.) #8YearsOfIshaqzaade @parineetichopra @yrf @shanoosharmarahihai #HabibFaisal
उन्होंने आगे कहा, "इस प्रतिष्ठित मंच का हिस्सा बनना मेरे लिए एक सम्माननीय बात है, जिसमें दुनिया के कई हिस्सों से कई बड़े सितारें शामिल हुए हैं, जो यथासंभव लोगों की सहायता करने के लिए धनराशि जुटाने के प्रयास में आपस में जुड़े हैं। दुनिया में एक बड़ी संख्या में लोगों की जिंदगियां इस महामारी से प्रभावित हुई है, ऐसे में यह पहल अनिवार्य है, जो दिखाती है कि मानवता की रक्षा करने के लिए मानवता ने हाथ बढ़ाया है।"
That expression is me posing after @anshulakapoor took 3000 pictures to get 1 right so don’t go by it... This is your last chance to have a virtual dinner with me tomorrow night! Donations close at 12pm tomorrow. So what are you waiting for? log on to fankind.org/arjun and help provide cash in hand for daily wage & migrant workers l who have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 lockdown and cannot support their families. 100% of the donations will be used for the cause & transferred into the accounts of the daily wagers. Together we can help one an other through these difficult times. 🙏🏼 @fankindofficial @give_india | link in bio #Fankind #FankindXArjun #StaySafe #StayHome #VirtualDateWithArjun