होममनोरंजन

Video: जाह्नवी की इस बात से इंप्रैस हुए अर्जुन कपूर, 'धड़क' का ट्रेलर देख कही ये बात

जब से जाह्नवी की डेब्यू फिल्म धड़क का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है तब से तो अर्जुन जाह्नवी की तारीफ करने का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं।

jan arjun

श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद बोनी कपूर के सौतेले बच्चों जाह्नवी कपूर और अर्जुन कपूर के बीच की दूरियां दिन पर दिन कम होती जा रही हैं। सगी बहन अंशुला की तरह अर्जुन जाह्नवी और खुशी का भी बराबर ख्याल रख रहे हैं और जब से जाह्नवी की डेब्यू फिल्म धड़क का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है तब से तो अर्जुन जाह्नवी की तारीफ करने का कोई मौका नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। हाल ही में जाह्नवी ने इस बात का खुलासा किया है कि कैसे उनकी फिल्म का ट्रेलर देख अर्जुन ने उनकी तारीफों के पुल बांध दिए।

किसी हीरोइन की नकल नहीं लग रही...
एक इंटरव्यू में जाह्नवी ने बताया कि अर्जुन भइया जब मुझसे मिले तो उन्होंने मुझे बोला कि ऐसा लग रहा है कि आपने बड़ी ईमानदारी से काम किया है। लग रहा है कि किसी हिरोइन की एक्टिंग नहीं कर रही हो। आपने ईमानदारी से अपना किरदार निभाने की कोशिश किया है। अर्जुन भइया से ये सुनकर मैं बहुत खुश हुई।

 

“Arjun Bhaiya ne actually jab who mujhse mile unhone bola k aisa lag raha hai k aapne honest kaam kiya hai, koi heroine ki acting nahi kar rahe, aap honestly aapka kirdaar nibhane ki koshish kar rahe hai. Main bahut khush hui ye sun ke. (Arjun Kapoor told me that I have done an honest job in the film and that I am not trying to act like a heroine. She said that Arjun Kapoor told her that she has performed honestly and that she was extremely happy to hear that)." • • • @janhvikapoor mentioned that she'll remember @arjunkapoor's compliment all her life.😍 Arjun Bhaiya are you listening????? Your baby sister loves you so much.❤❤ • • • • • #dhadak #dhadakpromotions #promotions #dhadaktitletrack #dhadaktrailer #dhadaktittlesong #hair #makeup #style #arjunkapoor #sridevikapoor #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #boneykapoor #janhvi #janvi #janvikapoor #ishaan #ishaankhattar

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Fans🌸 (@janhvianss) on

 

bit.ly/DhadakTrailerInvite

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

जाह्नवी के लिए अर्जुन ने ट्रोलर्स को डांटा...
कुछ दिनों पहले ही अर्जुन कपूर ने ट्रोलर्स को सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर लताड़ लगाई थी। दरअसल, जाह्नवी के पहनावे को लेकर कुछ लोगों ने एक खबर के जरिए कमेंट किया था जिसके बाद अर्जुन ने उन लोगों की अच्छे से क्लास लगाई। वहीं जाह्नवी की पहली फिल्म ‘धड़क‘के ट्रेलर के रिलीज होने से पहले दूर होते हुए भी उन्होंने अपनी बहन की हौसला अफजाई की थी।

बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले ही जाह्नवी अपनी फिल्म धड़क के ट्रेलर लॉन्च होने के बाद अपने परिवार के साथ लंदन में छुट्टियां बिताने गई थी। वहां पर बोनी कपूर समेत अंशुला और अर्जुन भी मौजूद थे। इस ट्रिप की कई फोटोज और वीडियोज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए थे। 
 

