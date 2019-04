मलाइका अरोड़ा को लेकर फोटोग्राफर्स पर भड़के अर्जुन कपूर, ऐसे लगाई क्लास

Prabhat. Focused, determined & confident. Thank you all of you for the appreciation of our teaser, really overwhelmed & now super excited to show you all our films trailer very very soon... #indiasmostwanted #imw @foxstarhindi @rajkumargupta08 @roo_cha @raapchik_films

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Apr 19, 2019 at 12:48am PDT