अपारशक्ति खुराना का 'हिसाब बराबर' शॉर्ट फिल्म हुई लॉन्च

साल 2016 में 'दंगल' के साथ बॉलीवुड डेब्यू से पहले रेडियो जॉकी के रूप में काम के दौरान अभिनेता अपारशक्ति खुराना ने 'हिसाब बराबर' नामक एक शार्ट ऑडियो फिल्म बनाई, जिसका उन्होंने अब जाकर सोमवार को अपने सोशल मीडिया पर किया।
उन्होंने लिखा, 'जो लोग नहीं जानते हैं, मैंने पांच साल पहले एक रेडियो स्टेशन पर काम किया और अपने नए ऑडियो शो के पायलट पर काम कर रहा था, लेकिन नियति की अन्य योजनाएं थीं। मेरे नसीब में फिल्म 'दंगल' आई जिसका मैं आज तक आभारी हूं। जिसके कारण मुझे शो को बीच में ही छोड़ना पड़ा।'
For those who don’t know, I was working at a radio station 5 years ago and was working on a pilot of my new audio show but destiny had other plans and Dangal happened (which I am grateful of till date), because of which I had to leave the pilot midway. The idea of this audio show was so close to my heart that it continued to linger in my mind for the last 5 years. One of the segments was to be called YEH DILLI HAI MERE YAAR, where in I would have released one audio short film every Friday. Coming up is a story called Hisaab Barabar which is written and voiced by me and packaged by @rajitsen (audio) and @jvfilms_ (video) Just FYI, I might not have patience and energy to write and voice more stories but I shall try only if you like this one😇
ऑडियो लघु फिल्म सुहानी और उसके सहपाठी रिंकू नामक एक लड़की के ईद-गिर्द घूमती है, जो बताती है कि कैसे स्कूल में अपने वर्षों के दौरान एक-दूसरे को नापसंद करने के बाद, वे एक-दूसरे के प्यार में पड़ जाते हैं।