Tuesday, January 25, 2022
हमें फॉलो करें :
Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंई- पेपर Offerशहर चुनें साइन इन

मल्टीमीडिया

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ मनोरंजनविराट कोहली की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का शर्मा के फैन्स

विराट कोहली की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का शर्मा के फैन्स

टीम, लाइव हिंदुस्तान,मुंबईKajal Sharma
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 10:31 AM
विराट कोहली की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का शर्मा के फैन्स

इस खबर को सुनें

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर के विराट कोहली की शादी पर कॉमेंट सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में है। अब अनुष्का के सपोर्टर्स ने शोएब को जमकर लताड़ा है। शोएब ने विराट के परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर कहा था कि उन्हें शादी नहीं करनी चाहिए थी। उन्होंने इनडायरेक्टली कहा था कि अनुष्का से शादी के बाद विराट कोहली के परफॉर्मेंस का ग्राफ गिर गया है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोग शोएब के इस लॉजिक को मूर्खतापूर्ण बता रहे हैं। लोगों ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि किसी की पर्सनल लाइफ पर कॉमेंट करना ठीक नहीं।


शोएब बोले- मैं होता तो न करता शादी


विराट कोहली के टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के फैसले पर शोएब अख्तर ने दैनिक जागरण से इंटरव्यू में कहा था, विराट को शादी के बजाय 10-12 साल खेल पर कॉन्संट्रेट करना चाहिए था। उन्होंने कहा था, अगर मैं उनकी जगह होता तो शादी नहीं करता। मैं बस रन बनाता औऱ क्रिकेट को एंजॉय करता। क्रिकेट के 10-12 साल अलग वक्त है और यह वक्त कभी वापस नहीं आता है। मैं यह नहीं कह रहा कि शादी करना गलत है। लेकिन अगर आप भारत के लिए खेल रहे हैं तो आपको थोड़ा वक्त खेल को और एंजॉय करना चाहिए था।

 

 

 


लोगों ने शोएब को जमकर सुनाया


शोएब ने कहा था कि बच्चों और परिवार का प्रेशर होता है। जिम्मेदारी बढ़ने के साथ प्रेशर बढ़ता है। क्रिकेटर्स का करियर 14-15 साल का होता है। आप पीक पर 5-6 साल ही रहते हैं। विराट का वह वक्त निकल गया, अब उन्हें स्ट्रगल करना है। शोएब का ऐसा कहना अनुष्का के फैन्स को पसंद नहीं आया। लोगों ने ANI पर पोस्ट शोएब के इंटरव्यू पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है।

 

 

 

 

अगला लेख
अगला लेख'पुष्पा' ने तोड़ डाला 'बाहुबली' का भी रिकॉर्ड, अल्लू अर्जुन के फैंस बोले- झुकेगा नहीं मैं
Virat KohliEntertainment NewsEntertainment News In Hindi
epaper

संबंधित खबरें

विराट की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का के फैन्स

विराट की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का के फैन्स

'पुष्पा' के आगे नतमस्तक हुई 'बाहुबली', फैंस बोले- झुकेगा नहीं मैं

मीडिया से बच्चों को दूर रखते हैं ये सितारे,लाइमलाइट में लाना नहीं पसंद

ट्रोल ने पूछा- आप पागल तो नहीं हो गए?, धर्मेंद्र ने दिया करारा जवाब

डैमेज्ड के लिए आमना ने सीखीं गालियां, गन लेकर सोया करती थीं एक्ट्रेस

'पुष्पा' के बाद बढ़ी अल्लू अर्जुन की फीस, अटली के लिए लेंगे 100 करोड़

BB 15: डबल एविक्शन से झटका, देवोलीना के साथ बाहर हुआ ये कंटेस्टेंट

मौनी ने शादी की खबर पर लगाई मुहर, पैपराजी के बधाई देने पर कहा शुक्रिया

कार्तिक पर निर्माता का बड़ा आरोप, ‘शहजादा’ से बाहर होने की दी थी थमकी

ब्रेस्टफीडिंग फोटो को लेकर ट्रोल किए जाने पर एवलिन शर्मा का रिएक्शन