विराट कोहली की शादी पर बोलकर फंसे शोएब अख्तर, भड़के अनुष्का शर्मा के फैन्स
इस खबर को सुनें
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व क्रिकेटर शोएब अख्तर के विराट कोहली की शादी पर कॉमेंट सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा में है। अब अनुष्का के सपोर्टर्स ने शोएब को जमकर लताड़ा है। शोएब ने विराट के परफॉर्मेंस को लेकर कहा था कि उन्हें शादी नहीं करनी चाहिए थी। उन्होंने इनडायरेक्टली कहा था कि अनुष्का से शादी के बाद विराट कोहली के परफॉर्मेंस का ग्राफ गिर गया है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर लोग शोएब के इस लॉजिक को मूर्खतापूर्ण बता रहे हैं। लोगों ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि किसी की पर्सनल लाइफ पर कॉमेंट करना ठीक नहीं।
शोएब बोले- मैं होता तो न करता शादी
विराट कोहली के टेस्ट कप्तानी छोड़ने के फैसले पर शोएब अख्तर ने दैनिक जागरण से इंटरव्यू में कहा था, विराट को शादी के बजाय 10-12 साल खेल पर कॉन्संट्रेट करना चाहिए था। उन्होंने कहा था, अगर मैं उनकी जगह होता तो शादी नहीं करता। मैं बस रन बनाता औऱ क्रिकेट को एंजॉय करता। क्रिकेट के 10-12 साल अलग वक्त है और यह वक्त कभी वापस नहीं आता है। मैं यह नहीं कह रहा कि शादी करना गलत है। लेकिन अगर आप भारत के लिए खेल रहे हैं तो आपको थोड़ा वक्त खेल को और एंजॉय करना चाहिए था।
#WATCH | Performance pressure is there on him (Virat Kohli) ...I wanted him to marry...after scoring 120 centuries...I wouldn't have married...had I been in his place... anyway, that's his personal decision..: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar on Virat Kohli (23.01) pic.twitter.com/aGRi82kxxE— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
लोगों ने शोएब को जमकर सुनाया
शोएब ने कहा था कि बच्चों और परिवार का प्रेशर होता है। जिम्मेदारी बढ़ने के साथ प्रेशर बढ़ता है। क्रिकेटर्स का करियर 14-15 साल का होता है। आप पीक पर 5-6 साल ही रहते हैं। विराट का वह वक्त निकल गया, अब उन्हें स्ट्रगल करना है। शोएब का ऐसा कहना अनुष्का के फैन्स को पसंद नहीं आया। लोगों ने ANI पर पोस्ट शोएब के इंटरव्यू पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है।
Did anyone asked him to advocate us or even asked for his opinion ? Did we indians bothered about pak cricket ? What should they do ? Blah blah......mind your business..mr 100 aib.....— Sukh P Kamboz 🇮🇳 (@kjforindia) January 24, 2022
Bhai kisi ne puchaa🤦😶— lawgical Anna🌻 (@annaanupam1) January 24, 2022
So convenient to drag his self-made, talented, extremely successful wife into the equation. Maybe its a mentality thing among these Pakis— Aishwarya Raj Bagla (@Aishwaryarbagla) January 24, 2022
What has performance got to do with marriage? Cheapos drag the wives of cricketers in between. I am no fan of Anushka but I feel for her for receiving such hate. Another proof that there are so many misogynists in the society.— Priyanshi (@the_virgogirl) January 24, 2022
You don’t have to give opinion for everything @shoaib100mph , @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma looks very happy couple and their marriage looks best thing happened in their life , records tho banenge…. 120 Kya Virat will score 150 centuries , he already won million heart— Faisal Moideen (@FaisalPerumbala) January 24, 2022
Woman can't be blamed for any person not doing good at work. Every one have ups and downs. Don't demotivate anyone.— swatichoudhary (@swathema) January 24, 2022