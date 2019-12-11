Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह पर फैंस ने अनुष्का शर्मा-विराट कोहली को इस अंदाज में दी ट्विटर पर बधाई

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली आज अपनी शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह मना रहे हैं। दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी है। अनुष्का शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर विराट कोहली को बधाई देते हुए लिखा है कि किसी इंसान को प्यार करने का मतलब आप भगवान का चेहरा देखते हैं। प्यार के बारे में सबसे अच्छी बात है कि ये सिर्फ एक फीलिंग नहीं है, ये उससे कहीं ज्यादा बढ़कर है। ये एक गाइड है, और सच की तरफ का रास्ता है और मैं खुशनसीब हूं इसे पाकर।
वहीं फैंस भी ट्विटर पर इन्हें शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्वीट्स...
Wishing the most beautiful couple a very happy wedding anniversary 💕— Virat Kohli Trends™🔥 (@TrendVirat) December 11, 2019
On this day, in 2017, King Kohli married Anushka Sharma after being together in a relationship for years. 👩❤️👨 😍 #Virushka#HappyWeddingAniversaryVirushka @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli #ViratKohli #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/17WIcEk1j0
Wishing you both Happy wedding anniversary ❤️❤️— Muskan✨ (@vk_fangirl) December 10, 2019
Couple I admire & love the most. My lovebirds 💞
May each passing day bring joy & happiness in your lives... happy anniversary nushkie & bubs 😍🥂@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/c7Exf2PUer
This is what love looks like.😍😍😍😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️♥️♥️❣️❣️ (Deep sigh, goofy grin). #VirushkaAnniversary pic.twitter.com/SZPnm3A93d— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) December 11, 2018
They say matches are made in heaven and you two seem to be proving it correct. Wishing @AnushkaSharma & @imVkohli a Very Happy and Joyous 1st Wedding Anniversary ! God bless :) #VirushkaAnniversary#AnushkaSharma#ViratKohli#anushkaviratanniversary pic.twitter.com/ZN4WpBwY5X— Anees Bazmee (@BazmeeAnees) December 11, 2018
Dear Virushka,— Harshita Joshi (@iamharshita___) December 11, 2019
Thank you for showing the world that marriage with same age lover is not that tough. You just need patience, support each other's dream and career. While love is forever...#VirushkaWEDDING
Happy Anniversary!#Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/36fdePHaQa
Time flies and moments become memories. This true fairytale wedding turns five months old today. Five months of happiness, growth, magic and purity is all I see. These two beautiful souls deserve all the love and blessings ever present in the world 💕#VirushkaWEDDING 💫 pic.twitter.com/270k4LLMBp— m (@Manasa2922x) May 11, 2018