Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Anniversary: शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह पर फैंस ने अनुष्का शर्मा-विराट कोहली को इस अंदाज में दी ट्विटर पर बधाई

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली आज अपनी शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह मना रहे हैं। दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी है।

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली आज अपनी शादी की दूसरी सालगिरह मना रहे हैं। दोनों ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए एक-दूसरे को बधाई दी है। अनुष्का शर्मा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर विराट कोहली को बधाई देते हुए लिखा है कि किसी इंसान को प्यार करने का मतलब आप भगवान का चेहरा देखते हैं। प्यार के बारे में सबसे अच्छी बात है कि ये सिर्फ एक फीलिंग नहीं है, ये उससे कहीं ज्यादा बढ़कर है। ये एक गाइड है, और सच की तरफ का रास्ता है और मैं खुशनसीब हूं इसे पाकर।

वहीं फैंस भी ट्विटर पर इन्हें शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्वीट्स...

