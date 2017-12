शादी के बाद अनुष्का के लिए एक और खुशखबरी, इसलिए चुनी गईं पर्सन ऑफ द ईयर

#Repost @dr.jewelgamadia I would never profess anyone with what choices to make in their lives, I can only share my own experiences - I turned vegetarian about 3 years ago and that has been the best thing for me physically and mentally. That’s why It was so good to speak to @dr.jewelgamadia recently about how being vegetarian is not a drawback in order to get optimum nutrition to enable you to get fitter ! Makes me happier and prouder of my life choices 🤗🏋‍♀ #VegIsTheWay #VegetarianHealth #ThinkFresh ・・・ look at this majestic beast, gods very best creation.just think where does it get it's daily protein from to support it's 40000 muscles? humans have about 700 muscles or calcium to support it's massive bone structure or it's b12 or any other nutrient ?? PLANTS ! all the biggest living mammals derive nutrition from PLANTS to support their massive bodies I want you to think, open up to possibilities to refined knowledge to facts

