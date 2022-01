वामिका की फोटो लीक होते ही आया अनुष्का शर्मा का बयान, ट्रोल बोले- कोई सेंस है इस बात का?

if self roast had a face 🥲🤌🏻

Bruh, there is no fu*ing mistake of that camerman, u both are such a big celebs but🥲🤌🏻 it's so obvious, u came in the stadium nd camera man will capture every people who coming in the frame ! No use of this story !!!#VamikaKohli #ViratKholi pic.twitter.com/WK37D1ZAzd