'एक्ट्रेस ने काम के बदले दिया सेक्सुअल फेवर का ऑफर तो नाराज हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप'

अनुराग कश्यप पर हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस पायल घोष ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। अनुराग पर आरोप लगने के बाद कई सेलेब्स उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं। अब अनुराग के पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने अनुराग को सपोर्ट कर एक किस्सा सुनाया जब एक एक्ट्रेस ने रोल पाने के बदले, अनुराग को 'सेक्सुअल फेवर' देने के लिए कहा था।
जयदीप ने लिखा, 'यह सही समय है उस कहानी बताने का जब मैं 2004 में अनुराग कश्यप का असिस्टेंट था। मैं गुलाल फिल्म के लिए सेकंडरीकास्टिंग का काम भी देख रहा था। तभी एक यंग एक्ट्रेस आई जो फिल्म का हिस्सा बनना चाहती थी और अनुराग से मिलना भी चाहती थीं।'
This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag.
Thread 👇
— Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020
जयदीप ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'वह कुछ समय तक इंतजार करती रही और जब अनुराग ने नरेशन खत्म की तो वह उनसे मिलने के लिए तैयार हो गए। उस एक्ट्रेस को लगा था कि कास्टिंग काउच के जरिए ही काम मिलता है। वह बोलकर अनुराग सर को कुछ सेक्सुअल फेवर्स के बारे में कहने लगीं। अनुराग ने जब मना कर दिया तो उसने हल्का सा अपना पल्लू गिरा दिया जिसके बाद अनुराग तुरंत खड़े हो गए और उनसे ऐसा करने के लिए मना किया। उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस से कहा कि वह अगर रोल के लिए फिट होंगी तो वह फिल्म का हिस्सा जरूर बनेंगी। इसके अलावा उन्हें किसी और तरीके से काम नहीं मिलेगा।'
She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally.
— Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020
but when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work.
— Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020
जयदीप ने आगे लिखा, 'इस बात को कहकर अनुराग कमरे से बाहर चले गए। मैं यह सब देखकर हैरान रह गया था। बाद में अनुराग ने मुझसे कहा कि यह सब देखकर वह हैरान रह गए कि यंग महिलाओं को लगता है कि काम मांगने का यह एकमात्र तरीका है, जिसे वह अपना सकती हैं।'
Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it.
— Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020
I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work.
— Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020
जयदीप ने आगे लिखा, 'मैं उस महिला को दोष नहीं दे रहा हूं। उनके जैसे कई लोग इंडस्ट्री में आते हैं और यह मानते हैं कि इसी के जरिए वह फिल्मों में काम कर सकते हैं और यह सच भी हो सकता है लेकिन अनुराग के साथ काम करके मैं यह कह सकता हूं कि कास्टिंग के मामले में वह महिलाओं का काफी सम्मान करते हैं।'