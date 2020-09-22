DA Image
'एक्ट्रेस ने काम के बदले दिया सेक्सुअल फेवर का ऑफर तो नाराज हो गए थे अनुराग कश्यप'

अनुराग कश्यप पर हाल ही में एक्ट्रेस पायल घोष ने यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप लगाया है। अनुराग पर आरोप लगने के बाद कई सेलेब्स उनके सपोर्ट में आगे आए हैं। अब अनुराग के पूर्व असिस्टेंट ने अनुराग को सपोर्ट कर एक किस्सा सुनाया जब एक एक्ट्रेस ने रोल पाने के बदले, अनुराग को 'सेक्सुअल फेवर' देने के लिए कहा था। 

जयदीप ने लिखा, 'यह सही समय है उस कहानी बताने का जब मैं 2004 में अनुराग कश्यप का असिस्टेंट था। मैं गुलाल फिल्म के लिए सेकंडरीकास्टिंग का काम भी देख रहा था। तभी एक यंग एक्ट्रेस आई जो फिल्म का हिस्सा बनना चाहती थी और अनुराग से मिलना भी चाहती थीं।'

जयदीप ने दूसरे ट्वीट में लिखा, 'वह कुछ समय तक इंतजार करती रही और जब अनुराग ने नरेशन खत्म की तो वह उनसे मिलने के लिए तैयार हो गए। उस एक्ट्रेस को लगा था कि कास्टिंग काउच के जरिए ही काम मिलता है। वह बोलकर अनुराग सर को कुछ सेक्सुअल फेवर्स के बारे में कहने लगीं। अनुराग ने जब मना कर दिया तो उसने हल्का सा अपना पल्लू गिरा दिया जिसके बाद अनुराग तुरंत खड़े हो गए और उनसे ऐसा करने के लिए मना किया। उन्होंने एक्ट्रेस से कहा कि वह अगर रोल के लिए फिट होंगी तो वह फिल्म का हिस्सा जरूर बनेंगी। इसके अलावा उन्हें किसी और तरीके से काम नहीं मिलेगा।' 

जयदीप ने आगे लिखा, 'इस बात को कहकर अनुराग कमरे से बाहर चले गए। मैं यह सब देखकर हैरान रह गया था। बाद में अनुराग ने मुझसे कहा कि यह सब देखकर वह हैरान रह गए कि यंग महिलाओं को लगता है कि काम मांगने का यह एकमात्र तरीका है, जिसे वह अपना सकती हैं।'


जयदीप ने आगे लिखा, 'मैं उस महिला को दोष नहीं दे रहा हूं। उनके जैसे कई लोग इंडस्ट्री में आते हैं और यह मानते हैं कि इसी के जरिए वह फिल्मों में काम कर सकते हैं और यह सच भी हो सकता है लेकिन अनुराग के साथ काम करके मैं यह कह सकता हूं कि कास्टिंग के मामले में वह महिलाओं का काफी सम्मान करते हैं।'

