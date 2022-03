अनुपमा ने खुलकर की राखी दवे की तारीफ, फैंस तो क्या खुद 'नागिन' भी हुई दंग

Yes,today was sixer from anupama to toxic people and confused children,after all Anujkapadia ki Anupama jo bane wali hai toh thoda toh sikhengi,mithi churi kaisi chalaye jaye,bura bhi na laghe aur samne wala samaj jaye ek hi ishare main,now I want Rakhi Dave should not interfere https://t.co/i4yAcJOMA8

What an episode..wow!!. Just amazing it. Loved how anu gave it back to Baa, vanraj, Rakhi Dave, pakhi and toshu. @TheRupali take a bow 🙇‍♀️ 👏 you were phenomenal. #Anupamaa

Awaz Nichy ....Awaz Nichy

It's Not Only For Rakhi Dave It's For Society Ki Soch ....

This Society And Social Media Bashers Are Same They Have To Take Their Voice Low Now #Anupamaa Give Them Reply By Words And #RupaliGanguly Gives Them Reply By Her Work 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tpEnOXdBoX