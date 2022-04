Anupama Namaste America: रूपाली गांगुली और सरिता जोशी की बॉन्डिंग ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, शो को बताया 'ब्लॉकबस्टर'

This scene was so beautifully crafted

He holds his son for a while and says : ise sambhalna meri gardan akad gyi hai

She wraps both her children in her arms without a single frown

THE MAN goes : tumhe kya batau kitna bojha hai mere kandho par #Anupamaa #AnupamaaNamasteAmerica pic.twitter.com/XflcNkfWNk