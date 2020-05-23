 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   अनुपम खेर से लेकर सोनम कपूर तक, पाकिस्तान प्लेन क्रैश पर इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

अनुपम खेर से लेकर सोनम कपूर तक, पाकिस्तान प्लेन क्रैश पर इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

पाकिस्तान के कराची में शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस (पीआईए) का विमान एक रिहाइशी कालोनी पर गिरकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया था। आग का गोला बनकर घरों पर गिरे विमान ने कई लोगों की जान ले ली है। हादसे में मरने वालों में विमान में सवार लोग और इसकी चपेट में आए घरों के लोग शामिल हैं। अभी यह साफ नहीं हो सका है कि मरने वालों में कितने विमान में सवार थे और कितने अन्य नागरिक शामिल हैं। हालांकि, पीआईए के प्रवक्ता अब्दुल्ला हाफिज ने बताया कि विमान में चालक दल के आठ सदस्य और 99 मुसाफिर सवार थे।

इस घटना पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी दुख जताया है।

इस घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है, जिसमें देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे विमान रिहायशी इलाकों में गिरता है और बड़ा धमाका होता है।

 

 

 

 

