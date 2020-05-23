अनुपम खेर से लेकर सोनम कपूर तक, पाकिस्तान प्लेन क्रैश पर इन बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

पाकिस्तान के कराची में शुक्रवार को पाकिस्तान इंटरनेशनल एयरलाइंस (पीआईए) का विमान एक रिहाइशी कालोनी पर गिरकर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया था। आग का गोला बनकर घरों पर गिरे विमान ने कई लोगों की जान ले ली है। हादसे में मरने वालों में विमान में सवार लोग और इसकी चपेट में आए घरों के लोग शामिल हैं। अभी यह साफ नहीं हो सका है कि मरने वालों में कितने विमान में सवार थे और कितने अन्य नागरिक शामिल हैं। हालांकि, पीआईए के प्रवक्ता अब्दुल्ला हाफिज ने बताया कि विमान में चालक दल के आठ सदस्य और 99 मुसाफिर सवार थे।
इस घटना पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने भी दुख जताया है।
इस घटना का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है, जिसमें देखा जा सकता है कि कैसे विमान रिहायशी इलाकों में गिरता है और बड़ा धमाका होता है।
Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured. 🙏🏻— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) May 22, 2020
Deeply saddened to know about the tragic #PIAPlaneCrash. It is so so sad. My heartfelt condolences & prayers for the families who lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to deal with this tragic loss. Prayers for the injured. 🙏— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 22, 2020
Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don't seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 22, 2020
Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved. My heartfelt condolences and prayers... #PIAPlaneCrash— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 22, 2020