Article 370: PM मोदी की स्पीच पर जानिए क्या बोले अनुपम खेर, ऐसे रहे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 के ज्यादातर प्रावधानों को खत्म किए जाने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के देश को किए गए संबोधन को लेकर बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। इसमें अनुपम खेर समेत जूही चावला, रितेश देशमुख और डायरेक्टर शेखर कपूर जैसे बड़े नाम शामिल हैं।
जूही चावला लिखती हैं कि पीएम मोदी जी की स्पीच सुन रही हूं। दुआ करती हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के लिए इनके द्वारा कही हर बात सच हो जाए। मैं पीएम मोदी जी को सलाम करती हूं।
1- Listening to our PM s speech on NDTV ... . May his every word come true for the people of J&K . ...... salute his vision and intention...!!! @narendramodi
Listening to our PM s speech on NDTV ... . May his every word come true for the people of J&K . ...... salute his vision and intention...!!! @narendramodi— Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) August 8, 2019
इसके साथ ही अनुपम खेर लिकते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी सुन रहा हूं। ये वाकई में एक बेहतरीन और प्रेरणा देने वाले पॉलिटिकल लीडर हैं।
2- Listening to Prime Minister @narendramodi !!! He certainly is the most inspirational political leader in the world.
Listening to Prime Minister @narendramodi !!! He certainly is the most inspirational political leader in the world.🙏🇮🇳— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 8, 2019
एक्टर रितेश देशमुख लिखते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी ने बेहद प्रेरणादायक स्पीच दी है।
3- Inspiring Speech by Our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji -
Inspiring Speech by Our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji -— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 8, 2019
You know what is scary , that One Man thinks that he knows exactly what’s the right thing to do for the benefit of 1,200,000,000 people and has the access to the power to execute it.— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) August 5, 2019
Since I was in school the debate on #Artical370 has been raging. While Kashmir burnt. Innocent lives lost. How did Article370 help? Let’s now move forward as one people. One nation. With hope. Let people of #Kashmir share equally in the opportunity prosperity and growth of India.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 6, 2019