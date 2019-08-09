DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
Share Market: हरे निशान पर कारोबार कर रहा है बाजार, सेंसेक्स में 246 अंकों की तेजी
मिशन जम्मू-कश्मीर: अजित डोभाल समेत ये चार अफसर निभा रहे अहम रोल
कश्मीर में ‘नए युग की शुरुआत’, पीएम मोदी के 8 बजे के संबोधन की 8 बातें
पीएम मोदी का राष्ट्र के नाम संबोधन, आर्टिकल 370 समेत कई बातों पर चर्चा; जानिए उनकी 8 खास बातें
उड़ान भरने के लिए विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन का जल्द होगा मेडिकल फिटनेस टेस्ट
अरविंद केजरीवाल का बड़ा ऐलान: अब हर किसी को मिलेगा प्रति माह 15 GB डाटा फ्री
अयोध्या मामला: सप्ताह में 3 नहीं, बल्कि अब 5 दिन होगी सुनवाई
News Alert | पाकिस्‍तान ने रद्द की समझौता एक्सप्रेस: ANI
श्रीनगर एयरपोर्ट पर गुलाम नबी आजाद, और कश्मीर कांग्रेस चीफ को रोका गया
Breaking News | प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज शाम 4 बजे देश को करेंगे संबोधित- ANI
विशेष:
#RIP सुषमाजी #अनुच्छेद 370 #इनसे सीखें #उन्नाव कांड #अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

Article 370: PM मोदी की स्पीच पर जानिए क्या बोले अनुपम खेर, ऐसे रहे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स

370

जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 के ज्यादातर प्रावधानों को खत्म किए जाने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के देश को किए गए संबोधन को लेकर बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज ने रिएक्शन्स दिए हैं। इसमें अनुपम खेर समेत जूही चावला, रितेश देशमुख और डायरेक्टर शेखर कपूर जैसे बड़े नाम शामिल हैं। 

जूही चावला लिखती हैं कि पीएम मोदी जी की स्पीच सुन रही हूं। दुआ करती हूं कि जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के लिए इनके द्वारा कही हर बात सच हो जाए। मैं पीएम मोदी जी को सलाम करती हूं। 

1- Listening to our PM s speech on NDTV ... . May his every word come true for the people of J&K . ...... salute his vision and intention...!!! @narendramodi

इसके साथ ही अनुपम खेर लिकते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी सुन रहा हूं। ये वाकई में एक बेहतरीन और प्रेरणा देने वाले पॉलिटिकल लीडर हैं। 

2- Listening to Prime Minister @narendramodi !!! He certainly is the most inspirational political leader in the world.

एक्टर रितेश देशमुख लिखते हैं कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी ने बेहद प्रेरणादायक स्पीच दी है।

3- Inspiring Speech by Our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji -

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Anupam Kher: Juhi Chawla: Reaction Over Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Speech On Article 370: In Jammu and Kashmir:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

देखिये जरूर

Raksha Bandhan 2019 : इस बार नहीं होगा यह दोष, राखी पर बन रहे हैं कई खास संयोग

Raksha Bandhan 2019 : इस बार नहीं होगा यह दोष, राखी पर बन रहे हैं कई खास संयोग

गावस्कर ने कहा- चिल्ला-चिल्लाकर भी विराट-रोहित कहें अगर कि कोई मनमुटाव नहीं तो भी ये कहानी खत्म नहीं होगी

गावस्कर ने कहा- चिल्ला-चिल्लाकर भी विराट-रोहित कहें अगर कि कोई मनमुटाव नहीं तो भी ये कहानी खत्म नहीं होगी

रेसिपी : रक्षाबंधन पर लजीज कोकोनट मिश्री लड्डू से कराएं सबका मुंह मीठा, जानें इसे बनाने का तरीका

रेसिपी : रक्षाबंधन पर लजीज कोकोनट मिश्री लड्डू से कराएं सबका मुंह मीठा, जानें इसे बनाने का तरीका

चीन की सड़कों पर रोबोट ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर रही गश्त, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खासियतें

चीन की सड़कों पर रोबोट ट्रैफिक पुलिस कर रही गश्त, जानें क्या हैं इसकी खासियतें

हाशिम अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

हाशिम अमला के रिटायरमेंट पर सचिन तेंदुलकर से लेकर एबी डिविलियर्स तक जानिए किसने क्या कहा

India-A vs West Indies-A: शुभमन गिल ने तोड़ा गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

India-A vs West Indies-A: शुभमन गिल ने तोड़ा गौतम गंभीर का 17 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड

जरूर पढ़ें

चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात152/8(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड138/9(20.0)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
चौथी टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
नीदरलैंड150/6(20.0)
vs
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात153/3(19.4)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 7 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज54/1(13.0)
vs
भारतबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Thu, 08 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
वेस्ट इंडीज146/6(20.0)
vs
भारत150/3(19.1)
भारत ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 7 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
संयुक्त अरब अमीरात152/8(20.0)
vs
नीदरलैंड138/9(20.0)
United Arab Emirates ने नीदरलैंड को 14 रनों से हराया
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
वेस्ट इंडीज
vs
भारत
क्वींन्स पार्क ओवल, पोर्ट ऑफ स्पेन - त्रिनिदाद
Sun, 11 Aug 2019 07:00 PM IST
पहला टेस्ट
श्रीलंका
vs
न्यूजीलैंड
गाले इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम, गाले
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 10:00 AM IST
दूसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
लॉर्ड्स, लंदन
Wed, 14 Aug 2019 03:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर