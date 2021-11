#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Yj8SsFJJ7