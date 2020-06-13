 DA Image
13 जून, 2020|6:48|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   ससुर के निधन से भावुक हुईं अनीता हसनंदानी, एक्ट्रेस ने तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा- आप हर पल याद आएंगे

ससुर के निधन से भावुक हुईं अनीता हसनंदानी, एक्ट्रेस ने तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा- आप हर पल याद आएंगे

पॉपुलर शो 'ये है मोहब्बतें' फेम अनिता हसनंदानी के ससुर का निधन हो गया है। ऐसे में अनीता और उनके पति रोहित रेड्डी गहरे सदमे में हैं। अनीता ने ससुर के निधन की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है। उन्होंने ससुर के साथ अपनी एक फोटो पोस्ट की और इसके साथ ही उन्होंने एक इमोशनल नोट लिखा है।

उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, मैं 16 साल की थी जब मैंने अपने पिता को खोया था और तबसे मैं अपनी शादी के सपने देख रही थी ताकि पापा की खाली जगह को ससुर दूर कर सकें। पापा आपने मुझे रोहित से ज्यादा प्यार किया। आपको अपनी जिंदगी में पाकर मैं खुद को भाग्यशाली समझती थी।

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life. Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything. You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P

A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani)

अनीता ने आगे लिखा कि आपसे मिलने के बाद मैं प्रार्थना करती थी कि अगर रोहित आपके आधे जितना भी प्यार करने वाला, सच्चा, ख्याल रखने वाला, रियल, स्ट्रॉन्ग, ईमानदार, मासूम और अमेजिंग है तो इसका मतलब है कि मैंने एक सही इंसान से शादी की है। हर चीज के लिए थैंक्यू पापा। आप हर पल याद आओगे और हमेशा हमारे दिलों में रहोगे। मुझे पूरा विश्वास है कि आप एक अच्छी जगह होंगे, जहां मेरे पापा भी हैं।

अनीता के पति रोहित ने भी इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर साझा की है, जिसमें वह अपने पिता का हाथ पकड़े हुए दिख रहे हैं। रोहित ने कैप्शन में लिखा, 'पापा आप बहुत याद आओगे। आप मेरे हीरो थे, हैं और हमेशा रहेंगे। आपके लिए यहां मेरी एक छोटी-सी प्रार्थना।'

