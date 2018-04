80 के दशक का गाना 'पैसा ये पैसा' पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आएंगे अनिल और माधुरी

Indra Kumar Recreates ‘80s hit track Paisa Yeh Paisa for his next Total Dhamaal! Director Indra Kumar recreates Karz song Paisa Yeh Paisa for his next adventure comedy, Total Dhamaal, the third instalment of his popular comedy franchise which is all about greed and people chasing money. The song features Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn, Indra Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra and Pitobash who had a great time matching steps to the yesteryear hit. @imsanjaimishra @anilskapoor @madhuridixitnene #inderkumar

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:25pm PDT