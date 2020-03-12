Angrezi Medium: इरफान खान-करीना कपूर की फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स, पढ़ें...

 DA Image
इरफान की फिल्म ‘अंग्रेजी मीडियम’ कल यानी 13 मार्च को रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। बीते कल मुंबई में इस फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई थी, जिसमें बॉलीवुड सितारे शामिल हुए थे। इरफान खान की यह फिल्म बॉलीवुड सितारों की इतनी पसंद आई कि उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इसे लेकर ट्वीट किया और अच्छा रिव्यू दिया। 

एक्टर कृति सैनन ने फिल्म के बारे में लिखा कि अंग्रेजी मीडियम एक दिल छू लेने वाली फिल्म है। इसे देखते हुए आप हंसेंगे, रोएंगे और चेहरे पर स्माइल भी आएगी। घर जाकर माता-पिता को गले लगाने का मन करेगा। होमी, आप शानदार हैं। सभी किरदारों ने बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस दी है। इरफान खान सर आप सबसे बेस्ट हैं। पूरी टीम को बधाई। राधिका मदान आप फिल्म में बहुत रियल और सच्ची दिखाई दे रही हैं। दीपक डोबरियाल और करीना कपूर आप हमेशा से ही शानदार रहे हैं। 

इसके अलावा बोमन ईरानी, आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरा कश्यप और रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने भी फिल्म को बधाई देते हुए इसकी तारीफ की है। 

होमी अदजानिया की फिल्म ‘अंग्रेजी मीडियम’, साल 2017 में आई ‘हिंदी मीडियम’ का सीक्वल है। फिल्म उस टाइम बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट साबित हुई थी। और अब सीक्वल ‘अंग्रेजी मीडियम’ 13 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। इरफान खान, ब्रेन ट्यूमर के बाद इसी फिल्म से अपनी वापसी कर रहे हैं। मतलब पूरे दो साल बाद। 

ट्रेड सोर्स की मानें तो फिल्म ‘अंग्रेजी मीडियम’ तकरीबन 1500 स्क्रीन्स पर रिलीज होगी। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि यह फिल्म पहले दिन 3.5-4.5 करोड़ की कमाई कर सकती है। पिछले हफ्ते ‘बागी 3’ रिलीज हुई थी, जिसमें टाइगर श्रॉफ और श्रद्धा कपूर मुख्य किरदार में नजर आए थे। और इस फिल्म की कमाई में बढ़ोतरी जारी है। 

