12 जुलाई, 2020|11:17|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   कोरोना पॉजिटिव अमिताभ बच्चन ने अस्पताल से किया ट्वीट, फैन्स को दिल से कहा धन्यवाद

कोरोना पॉजिटिव अमिताभ बच्चन ने अस्पताल से किया ट्वीट, फैन्स को दिल से कहा धन्यवाद

अमिताभ बच्चन, अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। बिग बी और अभिषेक अस्पताल में हैं, तो वहीं आराध्या और ऐश्वर्या घर पर ही रहेंगे। अभिषेक ने खुद इसकी जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी है। वहीं अब बिग बी ने ट्वीट कर फैन्स को प्रार्थना करने के लिए धन्यवाद कहा है।

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया,  वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएं अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार।

 

अभिषेक ने दिया सबका हेल्थ अपडेट

अभिषेक ने ट्वीट किया, 'ऐश्वर्या और आराध्या की कोरोना रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। दोनों होम क्वारंटाइन पर रहेंगे। बीएमसी को उनकी जानकारी दे दी है। बाकी घर के सभी सदस्य और मेरी मां की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। आप सभी की प्रार्थनाओं के लिए धन्यवाद'।

 

इसके बाद अभिषेक ने एक और ट्वीट किया, 'मेरे पिता और मैं अस्पताल में ही रहेंगे जब तक डॉक्टर कहेंगे। आप सभी प्लीज अपना ध्यान रखें और सभी नियमों का पालन करें'।

ऐश्वर्या राय और आराध्या बच्चन कोरोना पॉजिटिव, विवेक ओबेरॉय ने परिवार के लिए मांगी दुआ

नानावती सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी हॉस्पिटल के पीआरओ के मुताबिक अमिताभ बच्चन की हालत अब पहले से बेहतर है।  अमिताभ बच्चन के फैन्स उनके बेहतर स्वास्थ्य के लिए कामना कर रहे हैं। कोई हवन तो कोई पूजा-पाठ कर रहा है। जबसे अमिताभ बच्चन की यह खबर सामने आई है, हॉस्पिटल के बाहर लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो रही है। इसे देखते हुए मुंबई पुलिस ने भी अपनी सिक्यूरिटी बढ़ा दी है। 

