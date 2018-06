भविष्यवाणी: अमिताभ की पोती बन सकती है प्रधानमंत्री, अगर मां-बाप करें ये काम

Family goals 👪 FOLLOW ME 👉@aishwarya_beautiful . . . . . #aishwaryaraibachchan #abhishekbachchan #AaradhyaBachchan #FamilyAish_photo

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan FC 55k🔝 (@aishwarya_beautiful) on May 16, 2018 at 11:09am PDT