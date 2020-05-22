जानें कैसा लगा फैन्स को Gulabo Sitabo का ट्रेलर, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म गुलाबो सिताबो का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। बता दें कि इस फिल्म के जरिए दोनों स्टार्स पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं इसलिए फैन्स इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड थे। लॉकडाउन की वजह से फिल्म थिएटर में रिलीज नहीं हो सकती थी इसलिए मेकर्स ने फिल्म को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज करने का फैसला किया। अब जब फाइनली ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है तो फैन्स इस पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ज्यादातर लोगों ने ट्रेलर की तारीफ की है, वहीं कुछ को ये ट्रेलर ज्यादा पसंद नहीं आया। तो चलिए देखते हैं ट्रेलर देखकर क्या कह रहे हैं यूजर्स-
#GulaboSitaboTrailer
Simple,Effective
Ayushmann Never Disappoints
Trailer 👌🏻
— D R A C O ⚡️ (@iDracoRKF) May 22, 2020
#GulaboSitaboTrailer not upto the mark.
— Battalion. (@being_battalion) May 22, 2020
This movie is on CRACK. I love it already. #GulaboSitaboTrailer #GiboSiboOnPrime pic.twitter.com/umIqJzVrRm
— suhani ☂︎ loves adi and sam (no) ✨ (@jenmishistiel) May 22, 2020
Too much talent in one frame.@SrBachchan @ayushmannk#GulaboSitaboTrailer 👌👌👇https://t.co/1jyuZSTOr8
— 'Satyajeet (@imSatyajeet18) May 22, 2020
Can't wait to watch the entire film this is so funny😂❤️
The tashan between Mirza and Baankey cracked me up😂❤️ @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk are such an amazing duo😂❤️ #GulaboSitaboTrailer #GiboSiboOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VP59EOHnKT
— Ankita (@Ankita_2166) May 22, 2020
So proud of you AK... you are working with the legendary @SrBachchan sir 🙏🏻💛 #GulaboSitaboTrailer @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar @filmsrisingsun @PrimeVideoIN
— Sraboni Patnaik (@iamrahi_06) May 22, 2020
Trailer looks damm funny 👌@ayushmannk @SrBachchan #GulaboSitaboTrailer https://t.co/omz9ec0fi1
— 🅰️🅱️HI 🍻🚬 (@i_am_srkoholic) May 22, 2020
#GulaboSitaboTrailer @SrBachchan wowww Gulabo Sitabo soooo Refreshing to the eyes mind and those cute bakri story everything seems sooo full of CONNECTION every scenes such wonderful eye catching characters..At last Film Industry growing up and Bringing something to THE HEART
— aapkimayuri (@aapkimayuri) May 22, 2020
#GulaboSitaboTrailer can't wait to see @SrBachchan n @ayushmannk amazing
— Mrigank Chandela (@ChandelaMrigank) May 22, 2020
बात अगर इस फिल्म की करें तो इसकी कहानी यह एक किराएदार और मकान मालिक के बीच लगातार चलने वाली लड़ाई पर है।
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना के बीच की टकरार है काफी मजेदार, देखें वीडियो
मुंबई मिरर से बात करते हुए फिल्म के डायरेक्टर शूजित सरकार ने कहा कि एक फिल्ममेकर के तौर पर मैं चाहूंगा कि मेरी फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो, लेकिन आज जो माहौल है वैसे पहले किसी ने नहीं अनुभव किया है, सो ऐसे में अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो मैं डिजिटल रिलीज के तैयार हूं। हालांकि फिल्म से संबंधित सभी बड़े फैसलें 3 मई के बाद किये जाएंगे।