22 मई, 2020|6:25|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   जानें कैसा लगा फैन्स को Gulabo Sitabo का ट्रेलर, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

जानें कैसा लगा फैन्स को Gulabo Sitabo का ट्रेलर, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

gulabo sitabo

अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म गुलाबो सिताबो का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। बता दें कि इस फिल्म के जरिए दोनों स्टार्स पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं इसलिए फैन्स इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड थे। लॉकडाउन की वजह से फिल्म थिएटर में रिलीज नहीं हो सकती थी इसलिए मेकर्स ने फिल्म को ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर रिलीज करने का फैसला किया। अब जब फाइनली ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है तो फैन्स इस पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। ज्यादातर लोगों ने ट्रेलर की तारीफ की है, वहीं कुछ को ये ट्रेलर ज्यादा पसंद नहीं आया। तो चलिए देखते हैं ट्रेलर देखकर क्या कह रहे हैं यूजर्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बात अगर इस फिल्म की करें तो इसकी कहानी यह एक किराएदार और मकान मालिक के बीच लगातार चलने वाली लड़ाई पर है। 

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना के बीच की टकरार है काफी मजेदार, देखें वीडियो

मुंबई मिरर से बात करते हुए फिल्म के डायरेक्टर शूजित सरकार ने कहा कि एक फिल्ममेकर के तौर पर मैं चाहूंगा कि मेरी फिल्म सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज हो, लेकिन आज जो माहौल है वैसे पहले किसी ने नहीं अनुभव किया है, सो ऐसे में अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो मैं डिजिटल रिलीज के तैयार हूं। हालांकि फिल्म से संबंधित सभी बड़े फैसलें 3 मई के बाद किये जाएंगे। 

 

