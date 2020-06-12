 DA Image
12 जून, 2020|1:25|IST

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   Gulabo Sitabo: अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की गुलाबो सिताबो देखकर दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

Gulabo Sitabo: अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की गुलाबो सिताबो देखकर दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म गुलाबो सिताबो अमेजन प्राइम पर रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म के जरिए बिग बी और आयुष्मान पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं। शूजित सरकार द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। वहीं अब फिल्म को देखकर दर्शक सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं। 

 

 

 

 

फिल्म को ओटीटी पर रिलीज को लेकर शूजित ने कहा था, 'हम फिल्म बना चुके थे और यह अप्रैल में रिलीज होने वाली थी। आमतौर पर जब मेरी फिल्म बनकर तैयार हो जाती है, तो मुझे जल्द से जल्द इसे दर्शकों के सामने पेश करने की बुरी आदत है, यह बात तो है ही, इसके अलावा इस महामारी के चलते भी यह फैसला लेना पड़ा।'

शूजित ने कहा था, 'मैंने सोचा कि चूंकि फिल्म बनकर तैयार है और सिनेमाघर कब खुलेंगे इस बारे में मुझे कोई जानकारी भी नहीं है, तो कुल मिलाकर यह एक बेहद ही सटीक निर्णय रहा। डिजिटल अब सिनेमा के साथ अस्तित्व में आने जा रहा है। यह फिल्मों का भविष्य है'।

  Web Title:amitabh bachchan and ayushmann khurrana starrer gulabo sitabo social media reaction

