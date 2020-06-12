Gulabo Sitabo: अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की गुलाबो सिताबो देखकर दर्शकों ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

अमिताभ बच्चन और आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म गुलाबो सिताबो अमेजन प्राइम पर रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म के जरिए बिग बी और आयुष्मान पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं। शूजित सरकार द्वारा निर्देशित इस फिल्म को क्रिटिक्स से मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। वहीं अब फिल्म को देखकर दर्शक सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
OMG !!! Just Loved the Movie & Performance by @SrBachchan Sir &
Charming @ayushmannk Really Fab..👏🏻
Worth Watching for all.🤘🏻#GulaboSitaboOnPrime #GulaboSitaboreview 💯 pic.twitter.com/5I0mv7COLb
#GulaboSitaboreview
Definitely worth watching,revolves around an old mansion,it's tenants & the owner with an unexpected ending! Great writing with wicked humor, don't miss!
Recommendation : 94 %
Rating : 4.4/5#AmitabhBachchan @ayushmannk #GulaboSitabo pic.twitter.com/kAK6axK6vc
No one in the industry can act and modulate the voice like Amitabh Bachchan and SRK. Undoubtedly the best actors that India will ever have ❤️ Unmatched acting of Amit Ji through the excellent versatility in #GulaboSitabo #GulaboSitaboreview ! The flagbearer of OTT revolution
Thoughts after watching Gulabo-Sitabo 👆
I liked it a lot. Even though the streaming experience was different,it is the best option we have ri8 now. Hope things get better soon#GulaboSitaboreview #GiboSiboOnPrime #GulaboSitabo @ayushmannk @ShoojitSircar
BITTER-SWEET😊
The feeling of watching a new Hindi release was greatly satifying! The story & pacing all apt for OTT. A dramatic struggle b/w the owner & tenants for a mansion, with quite many interesting characters & charming humor😃👍 #GulaboSitaboReview
फिल्म को ओटीटी पर रिलीज को लेकर शूजित ने कहा था, 'हम फिल्म बना चुके थे और यह अप्रैल में रिलीज होने वाली थी। आमतौर पर जब मेरी फिल्म बनकर तैयार हो जाती है, तो मुझे जल्द से जल्द इसे दर्शकों के सामने पेश करने की बुरी आदत है, यह बात तो है ही, इसके अलावा इस महामारी के चलते भी यह फैसला लेना पड़ा।'
शूजित ने कहा था, 'मैंने सोचा कि चूंकि फिल्म बनकर तैयार है और सिनेमाघर कब खुलेंगे इस बारे में मुझे कोई जानकारी भी नहीं है, तो कुल मिलाकर यह एक बेहद ही सटीक निर्णय रहा। डिजिटल अब सिनेमा के साथ अस्तित्व में आने जा रहा है। यह फिल्मों का भविष्य है'।