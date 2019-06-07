एक्टर Amit Sadh ने पूरी की इस वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटो

अभिनेता अमित साध (Amit Sadh) ने वेब सीरीज के दूसरे संस्करण 'ब्रीद 2' (Breathe 2) की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है। आईएएनएस के मुताबिक अमित ने शो के क्लैप बोर्ड के एक ब्लैक एंड व्हाईट तस्वीर साझा करने के साथ उसके कैप्शन में लिखा है कि एक और सफर खत्म हुआ, बल्कि एक सीजन खत्म हुआ, आपके सामने 'ब्रीद 2' को लेकर आने की प्रतीक्षा नहीं कर पा रहा हूं।
Another journey comes to an end, rather another season! Cannot wait to bring #Breathe2 to you pic.twitter.com/JZOeXYrXOq— Amit Sadh (@TheAmitSadh) June 7, 2019
एमेजॉन प्राइम वीडियो सीरीज के पहले संस्करण में आर. माधवन, ऋषिकेश जोशी, सपना पब्बी, अथर्व विश्वकर्मा और नीना कुलकर्णी जैसे कलाकार शामिल थे।
इसके नए सीजन में अभिषेक बच्चन, सियामी खेर और अमित मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।
It’s a wrap for season 2 of #Breathe. I can’t wait for all the fans of #Breathe to watch this and some more new fans to join the club after watching this season. Sharing a few wonderful moments, memories and people from the shoot of the second season! A lot of “Thank Yous” to be made - from my coach @rakeshudiyar who helped attain the physicality required for the role, to my favourite director who has been super patient with me @mayankvsharma, to my amazing producers @abundantiaent and to all my co-actors, technicians. A special thank you to my personal team and everybody involved in the making of this series. Cannot wait to bring this season to you all on @primevideoin. Here’s #KabirSawant signing off for now! See you soon on the screen! 🤘🏼😊
'ब्रीद 2' एक साइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर सीरीज है, जिसमें साधारण लोगों की जिंदगी में आने वाली असाधारण मुसीबतों और उनकी परिस्थियों को दिखाया गया है।