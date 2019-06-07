DA Image

नीति आयोग की बैठक में नहीं आएंगी ममता बनर्जी, पीएम मोदी को लिखा खत
ओमन-दुबई बस एक्सीडेंट में आठ भारतीय समेत 17 लोगों की मौत
बड़ा फैसला: नीति आयोग का होगा पुनर्गठन, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने दी मंजूरी
देशभर में भीषण गर्मी के बीच दिल्ली में कल बारिश, धूल भरी आंधी आने की संभावना
जानिए, मायावती ने क्यों कहा- अब पछताये क्या हो, जब चिड़िया चुग गई खेत
मोदी सरकार में शाह का कद और बढ़ा, बने ताकतवर और प्रभावी मंत्री
मुंबई वालों को झेलना पड़ता है दुनियाभर में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक जाम, चौथे नंबर पर दिल्ली
केन्द्र सरकार ने की मंत्रिमंडल की विभिन्न समितियों के गठन की घोषणा
देशभर में गर्मी का कहर जारी, 48 घंटों में केरल पहुंचेगा मानसून, जानें मौसम का हाल
फिल्मों, छोटे पर्दे और थिएटर के जाने-माने कलाकार दिनयार कॉन्ट्रेक्टर का बुधवार को लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन हो गया
एक्टर Amit Sadh ने पूरी की इस वेब सीरीज की शूटिंग, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की फोटो

अभिनेता अमित साध (Amit Sadh) ने वेब सीरीज के दूसरे संस्करण 'ब्रीद 2' (Breathe 2) की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है। आईएएनएस के मुताबिक अमित ने शो के क्लैप बोर्ड के एक ब्लैक एंड व्हाईट तस्वीर साझा करने के साथ उसके कैप्शन में लिखा है कि एक और सफर खत्म हुआ, बल्कि एक सीजन खत्म हुआ, आपके सामने 'ब्रीद 2' को लेकर आने की प्रतीक्षा नहीं कर पा रहा हूं।

Kangana Ranaut नहीं कर रही हैं फिल्म Mental Hai Kya का निर्देशन, सामने आया बयान

वेब सीरीज Kaafir में पाकिस्तानी महिला का किरदार निभाने पर Dia Mirza ने दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

एमेजॉन प्राइम वीडियो सीरीज के पहले संस्करण में आर. माधवन, ऋषिकेश जोशी, सपना पब्बी, अथर्व विश्वकर्मा और नीना कुलकर्णी जैसे कलाकार शामिल थे।

इसके नए सीजन में अभिषेक बच्चन, सियामी खेर और अमित मुख्य भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'ब्रीद 2' एक साइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर सीरीज है, जिसमें साधारण लोगों की जिंदगी में आने वाली असाधारण मुसीबतों और उनकी परिस्थियों को दिखाया गया है।

Match 10
ऑस्ट्रेलिया288/10(49.0)
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज273/9(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 15 रनों से हराया
Thu, 06 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
बांग्लादेश244/10(49.2)
vs
न्यूजीलैंड248/8(47.1)
न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को 2 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 8
दक्षिण अफ्रीका227/9(50.0)
vs
भारत230/4(47.3)
भारत ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 05 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 7
श्रीलंका201/10(36.5)
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान152/10(32.4)
श्रीलंका ने अफ़ग़ानिस्तान को 34 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
