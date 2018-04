'सड़क 2' की तैयारी के लिए महेश भट्ट से मिलने पहूंचे संजय दत्त, आलिया भी आई नजर

Flashback-First day of shooting for Sadak at Mukesh Mills.We were shooting an action sequence that I was not part of but was always more interested in what happened behind the camera hence tagged along! Can’t wait for Sadak2! Gratitude to @maheshfilm and Vishesh Films for giving us a film that will be mentioned in all our obituaries. Next up? Sadak part two of course! #Sadak #Sadak2 #cultfilm #smashhit #thosewerethedays #unafraidtostandout #theroaring90s #MaheshBhatt #Sanjaydutt #poojabhatt #behindthescenes #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #flashback #memories

