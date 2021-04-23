DA Image
23 अप्रैल, 2021|10:20|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   श्रवण कुमार राठौड़ के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार, सुनिधि चौहान से लेकर इन सितारों ने दी भावुक श्रद्धांजलि

श्रवण कुमार राठौड़ के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार, सुनिधि चौहान से लेकर इन सितारों ने दी भावुक श्रद्धांजलि

akshay kumar sunidhi chauhan adnan sami and shreya ghoshal emotional tribute to shravan kumar ratho

उनके फैंस सहित बॉलीवुड सितारों और सिंगर्स का भी दिल टूट गया है। बॉलीवुड की तमाम नामचीन हस्तियां लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से श्रवण की फोटो शेयर कर उन्हें भावुक श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में अक्षय कुमार, सिंगर सुनिधि चौहान, म्यूजिशियन नदीम सैफी,अदनान सामी,  श्रेया घोषाल, मनोज बाजपेयी का नाम शामिल है।

अक्षय कुमार ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्विट किया है कि संगीतकार श्रवण के निधन के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। नदीम-श्रवण ने 90 के दशक में और बाद में, धड़कन सहित कई फिल्मों के लिए जादू रचा, जो मेरे करियर में प्रसिद्ध रहे। उनके परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।

सुनिधि चौहान ने भी भावुक श्रद्धांजलि दे हुए लिखा है कि मेरे सबसे प्रिय श्रवण के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। यह विश्वास करना मुश्कि हो रहा है।

अनदान सामी ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि महान संगीतकार श्रवण के निधन की दुखद खबर से शॉक्ड हूं। वह न केवल एक अविश्वसनीय संगीतकार थे, बल्कि एक सदाबहार आत्मा और एक सुंदर दिल भी रखते थे RIP। 

श्रेया घोषाल ने लिखा, '' श्रवण के निधन की खबर सुनकर चौंक गई हूं। एक वास्तविक विनम्र इंसान और हमारे संगीत उद्योग के सबसे बड़े रचनाकारों में से एक। इस महामारी में एक और बड़ा नुकसान। भगवान शोक संतप्त परिवार को शक्ति दें। RIP।

मनोज बाजपेयी ने लिखा, '' दुःखद बहुत दुःखद !! भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें  '' 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Akshay Kumar Sunidhi Chauhan Adnan Sami and Shreya Ghoshal emotional tribute to Shravan Kumar Rathore

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

राशिफल 23 अप्रैल: आज मेष राशि में सूर्य, बुध, शुक्र, जानें किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

राशिफल 23 अप्रैल: आज मेष राशि में सूर्य, बुध, शुक्र, जानें किन राशियों को मिलेगा सितारों का साथ

IPL 2021: आईपीएल में ऐसा करने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने विराट कोहली

IPL 2021: आईपीएल में ऐसा करने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज बने विराट कोहली

IPL 2021 RR vs RCB: मोहम्मद सिराज की इस गेंद की हो रही है खूब तारीफ, अंपायर को बदलना पड़ा फैसला

IPL 2021 RR vs RCB: मोहम्मद सिराज की इस गेंद की हो रही है खूब तारीफ, अंपायर को बदलना पड़ा फैसला

IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR: मैच से पहले सुरेश रैना ने छुए हरभजन सिंह के पैर- Video वायरल

IPL 2021 CSK vs KKR: मैच से पहले सुरेश रैना ने छुए हरभजन सिंह के पैर- Video वायरल

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने बताया किन खिलाड़ियों की वजह से हार रही है मुंबई इंडियंस टीम

ट्रेंट बोल्ट ने बताया किन खिलाड़ियों की वजह से हार रही है मुंबई इंडियंस टीम

कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव हुए धोनी के मां-बाप, साक्षी ने दिया हेल्थ अपडेट

कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव हुए धोनी के मां-बाप, साक्षी ने दिया हेल्थ अपडेट

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#यूपी पंचायत चुनाव#बंगाल चुनाव 2021#असम चुनाव 2021चैत्र नवरात्रि 2021#जॉब्स

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें