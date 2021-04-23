श्रवण कुमार राठौड़ के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय कुमार, सुनिधि चौहान से लेकर इन सितारों ने दी भावुक श्रद्धांजलि

उनके फैंस सहित बॉलीवुड सितारों और सिंगर्स का भी दिल टूट गया है। बॉलीवुड की तमाम नामचीन हस्तियां लगातार अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट से श्रवण की फोटो शेयर कर उन्हें भावुक श्रद्धांजलि दे रहे हैं। इस लिस्ट में अक्षय कुमार, सिंगर सुनिधि चौहान, म्यूजिशियन नदीम सैफी,अदनान सामी, श्रेया घोषाल, मनोज बाजपेयी का नाम शामिल है।
अक्षय कुमार ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्विट किया है कि संगीतकार श्रवण के निधन के बारे में जानकर बहुत दुख हुआ। नदीम-श्रवण ने 90 के दशक में और बाद में, धड़कन सहित कई फिल्मों के लिए जादू रचा, जो मेरे करियर में प्रसिद्ध रहे। उनके परिवार के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।
Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan. Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career. Deepest Condolences to his family. 🙏🏻— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 23, 2021
सुनिधि चौहान ने भी भावुक श्रद्धांजलि दे हुए लिखा है कि मेरे सबसे प्रिय श्रवण के निधन के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुख हुआ। यह विश्वास करना मुश्कि हो रहा है।
Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 22, 2021
May he rest in peace...🙏 pic.twitter.com/rEBI8zkfOb
अनदान सामी ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए लिखा कि महान संगीतकार श्रवण के निधन की दुखद खबर से शॉक्ड हूं। वह न केवल एक अविश्वसनीय संगीतकार थे, बल्कि एक सदाबहार आत्मा और एक सुंदर दिल भी रखते थे RIP।
श्रेया घोषाल ने लिखा, '' श्रवण के निधन की खबर सुनकर चौंक गई हूं। एक वास्तविक विनम्र इंसान और हमारे संगीत उद्योग के सबसे बड़े रचनाकारों में से एक। इस महामारी में एक और बड़ा नुकसान। भगवान शोक संतप्त परिवार को शक्ति दें। RIP।
Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace.— Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) April 22, 2021
मनोज बाजपेयी ने लिखा, '' दुःखद बहुत दुःखद !! भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें ''
दुःखद बहुत दुःखद !! भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/tOx69hK8sL— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 22, 2021