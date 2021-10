ओटीटी पर भी किया अक्षय कुमार ने बिखेरा जलवा, 'बेलबॉटम' ने ऐसे किया धमाका

they not only saved hostages, but also stole your hearts in the process! 💝

Watch #BellBottomOnPrime ✈️

@akshaykumar @vashubhagnani @vaaniofficial @humasqureshi @LaraDutta @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/HAESFLSRTl