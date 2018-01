FIRST LOOK: 'केसरी' में ऐसा होगा अक्षय कुमार का अंदाज, देखकर हो जाएंगे दंग

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies @iamazureent #AnuragSingh

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jan 4, 2018 at 10:40pm PST