टाइगर की 'बागी 2' के फैन हुए खिलाड़ी कुमार, बाकी स्टार्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन्स

टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म 'बागी 2' रिलीज हो गई है और फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छा गई है। फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन 25 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। फिल्म को देखकर बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार भी उनके फैन हो गए हैं। अक्षय ने टाइगर की तारीफ करते हुए ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'टाइगर श्रॉफ तुम कमाल के कलाकार हो। बॉलीवुड अब सीना चौड़ा करके यह कह सकता है कि उसके पास अपना एक टोनी है। 'बागी-2' में तुम्हारा एक्शन दमदार है।'

Take a bow @iTIGERSHROFF 🙇

Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with 👊🏽#Baaghi2 pic.twitter.com/aLTBBllqq5 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 31, 2018

अक्षय के ट्वीट के बाद टाइगर काफी खुश हैं और उन्होंने उनके ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, थैंक्यू सर, लेकिन आप हम सबसे काफी ऊपर हैं।

Thank you so much sir means the world coming from you! But we had you much before me and thank you for giving guys like me an opportunity to follow after you. Lots of love ❤🙏 #theoriginal #theirreplaceable #actionman https://t.co/8FiRPRNmp2 — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 31, 2018

वैसे अक्षय के साथ-साथ बाकी स्टार्स ने भी टाइगर की काफी तारीफ की। पढ़ें बाकी के रिएक्शन्स

@iTIGERSHROFF !!! You’v done it !!! I’m now looking forward to working with the BEST action hero in the industry ! Bravo! Keep flying high! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 31, 2018