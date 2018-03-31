ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर और देहरादून में खिलेगी तेज धूप। लखनऊ में सुबह कुछ स्थानों पर छाए रहेंगे बादल, दिन में सताएगी गर्मी। पटना और रांची में तेज हवा के साथ बादल के गरजने का अनुमान।
सीबीएसई पुनः परीक्षा की तारीख का एलान- शिक्षा सचिव अनिल स्वरूप ने कहा, 12वीं की इकोनॉमिक्स की परीक्षा 25 अप्रैल को होगी।
बिहार:अब नवादा में दो पक्ष भिड़े, कई दुकानें फूंकी, पुलिस ने की फायरिंग
उत्तरप्रदेश:अमरोहा में बंदरों पर कहर बनकर टूटी मौत,अब तक 170 मरे-VIDEO
अमित शाह बोले-मुझसे गलती हो गई, लेकिन कर्नाटक की जनता नहीं करेगी
बॉल टेंपरिंग मामले में क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने स्टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वार्नर पर लगाया 1 साल का बैन। बैनक्रॉफ्ट पर भी नौ महीने का प्रतिबंध
मौसम दिनभरः दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ, पटना, रांची और देहरादून का चढ़ेगा पारा, दिन में सताएगी गर्मी
संगठित अपराध के खिलाफ उत्तर प्रदेश विधानसभा से पास हुआ यूपीकोका बिल
नॉएडा सेक्टर 121 स्थित क्लियो काउंटी सोसाइटी में सटरिंग गिरने से कई मजदूर घायल
कर्नाटक में 55 हजार पोलिंग बूथ होंगे, सभी पर वीवीपैट का होगा इस्तेमाल- चुनाव आयोग
टाइगर की 'बागी 2' के फैन हुए खिलाड़ी कुमार, बाकी स्टार्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन्स

टाइगर की बागी 2 के फैन हुए खिलाड़ी कुमार, बाकी के स्टार्स ने दिए ऐसे रिएक्शन्स

टाइगर श्रॉफ की फिल्म 'बागी 2' रिलीज हो गई है और फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छा गई है। फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन 25 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। फिल्म को देखकर बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी अक्षय कुमार भी उनके फैन हो गए हैं। अक्षय ने टाइगर की तारीफ करते हुए ट्वीट कर लिखा, 'टाइगर श्रॉफ तुम कमाल के कलाकार हो। बॉलीवुड अब सीना चौड़ा करके यह कह सकता है कि उसके पास अपना एक टोनी है। 'बागी-2' में तुम्हारा एक्शन दमदार है।'

अक्षय के ट्वीट के बाद टाइगर काफी खुश हैं और उन्होंने उनके ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए लिखा, थैंक्यू सर, लेकिन आप हम सबसे काफी ऊपर हैं।

वैसे अक्षय के साथ-साथ बाकी स्टार्स ने भी टाइगर की काफी तारीफ की। पढ़ें बाकी के रिएक्शन्स

 

 

 

 

