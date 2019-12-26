 Akshay Kumar: Kareena Kapoor: Film Good Newwz: Reviews: On Twitter: - अक्षय कुमार-करीना कपूर की फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स DA Image
अक्षय कुमार-करीना कपूर की फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

अक्षय कुमार, करीना कपूर खान, कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ की फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ कल रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। हाल ही में मुंबई में फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जहां बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के साथ मीडिया फिल्म एनालिस्ट ने भी फिल्म देखी। बताया जा रहा है कि अक्षय कुमार ने एक डॉटिंग हस्बैंड का किरदार निभाया है। वहीं करीना कपूर की एक्टिंग काबिले तारीफ है। कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ की एक्टिंग बेहद ही शानदार है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। रिव्यू में फैंस ने फिल्म को एंटरटेनिंग और हंसी-मजाक की नोकझोक का पिटारा बताया है। ट्विटर पर फैंस ने रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं। 4 स्टार मूवी के पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

ये फिल्म एंटरटेनमेंट की डोज के साथ दर्शकों को हंसा-हंसाकर लोटपोट करने वाली है। राज मेहता द्वारा निर्देशित ‘गुड न्यूज’ फुल हंसी का पिटारा है। कहानी में आपको कहीं भी ऐसा नहीं लगेगा जहां आप खुद को बोर होता पाएंगे।

Good Newwz Box Office Prediction Day 1: अक्षय-करीना की फिल्म पहले ही दिन कर सकती है बंपर कमाई, पछाड़ सकती है सलमान खान की फिल्म ‘दबंग 3’

Good Newwz Movie Review: हंसा-हंसाकर लोटपोट करने आई है अक्षय, करीना, दिलजीत और कियारा की ‘गुड न्यूज’

