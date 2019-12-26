अक्षय कुमार-करीना कपूर की फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर आए ये रिएक्शन्स

अक्षय कुमार, करीना कपूर खान, कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ की फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ कल रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है। हाल ही में मुंबई में फिल्म ‘गुड न्यूज’ की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जहां बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के साथ मीडिया फिल्म एनालिस्ट ने भी फिल्म देखी। बताया जा रहा है कि अक्षय कुमार ने एक डॉटिंग हस्बैंड का किरदार निभाया है। वहीं करीना कपूर की एक्टिंग काबिले तारीफ है। कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ की एक्टिंग बेहद ही शानदार है। अब सोशल मीडिया पर फिल्म को लेकर प्रतिक्रियाएं आनी शुरू हो चुकी हैं। रिव्यू में फैंस ने फिल्म को एंटरटेनिंग और हंसी-मजाक की नोकझोक का पिटारा बताया है। ट्विटर पर फैंस ने रिएक्शन देने शुरू कर दिए हैं। 4 स्टार मूवी के पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
#GoodNewwz - The film is a SUPERHT at the bare minimum. A complicated subject has been narrated in such a simple way that it entertains throughout with several humorous and dramatic moments. Film stays consistent right through 1st and 2nd half with no dull moments— Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) December 25, 2019
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2
My detailed review of #GoodNewwz: A big winner... Will bring cheer and joy in this festive season... Will live up to its title and bring good news for its investors... #BollywoodHungama link: https://t.co/0JpZRltkvH pic.twitter.com/5nP6OL3s4E— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019
#GoodNewwz HYSTERICAL.— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 25, 2019
Enthralls you with its superlative writing,content & top notch emotions. @akshaykumar @diljitdosanjh #Kareena @advani_kiara delivers one of their finest act. @raj_a_mehta direction is FABULOUS . Potential BLOCKBUSTER . Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟#GoodNewwzReview
#GoodNewwz rings in Good News for everybody. 2019 set to end with a bang💥. Brilliant performance by @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara. @raj_a_mehta is a storyteller to watch out for. @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/IrldCHgGk2— Atul Mohan (@atulmohanhere) December 25, 2019
#GoodNewwz Whatta film.. in love with all the Batras. Stellar performances by all.@akshaykumar’s comedy is legendary..#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh & @advani_kiara r brilliant.. can’t believe it’s your debut film @raj_a_mehta big hug @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18— Ashvini Yardi (@AshviniYardi) December 25, 2019
#GoodNewwz, sure to bring tears of laughter in the first half and leave a lump in your throat in the second half. @akshaykumar sir as a man child owns this genre...no surprises there, Kareena...you just can’t take your eyes off her whenever she’s on screen, one of her best.— Shilpa Lakhani (@shilpa_lakhani) December 25, 2019
#GoodNewwzReview The fun &Humour blends so well in this Goof-Up comedy supported by stellar star-cast, gripping plot, Heartfelt Emotion.and brilliant performances! @akshaykumar What an ACTOR! His Comic timing is so good,he is the BEST ACTOR in Bollywood right now 4*/5 #GoodNewwz pic.twitter.com/Ccl2dgZftl— Sandeep Pathak💫 (@PathakAKDevotee) December 26, 2019
. @akshaykumar - #KareenaKapoorKhan - @advani_kiara - @diljitdosanjh 's #GoodNewwz has received fantastic reviews from the #Mumbai press show..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2019
Movie releases tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/WEBGGkGH4w
#GoodNewwz Review: True to expectations. a lovable journey of goodness right through .. Batras..adorable. @akshaykumar’s comedy excels ..#KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh & @advani_kiara all brilliant . @raj_a_mehta @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/iMdvcUSu0k— filmykeema (@filmykeema) December 26, 2019
#GoodNewwzReview— Movies (@Onlymoviestuffs) December 26, 2019
This is a Masterpiece movie in comedies.. Perfect ScreenPlay, Fantastic StoryLine and Excellent Performances by @akshaykumar , #KareenaKapoor , @diljitdosanjh and @advani_kiara ..
Rating:⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐#GoodNewwz. pic.twitter.com/5gWm2ZyAZW
Fantastic pre-release wom for #GoodNewwz. Everything in the favor of the film. And as I said, this flick will conclude 2019 on a good note. @akshaykumar in the form of his life. We shall see his new high with the release of Sooryavanshi. @akshaykumar #Movies #Analysis— Ajay Sinha (@AjaySinha79) December 25, 2019
ये फिल्म एंटरटेनमेंट की डोज के साथ दर्शकों को हंसा-हंसाकर लोटपोट करने वाली है। राज मेहता द्वारा निर्देशित ‘गुड न्यूज’ फुल हंसी का पिटारा है। कहानी में आपको कहीं भी ऐसा नहीं लगेगा जहां आप खुद को बोर होता पाएंगे।
