Video: Akshay Kumar के एक फैन ने किया उनके लिए अनोखा काम, 18 दिनों में 900 किलोमीटर पैदल चलकर मिलने पहुंचे

Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation

