Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: अजय देवगन की ‘तानाजीः द अनसंग वॉरियर’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के बचपन के दोस्त तानाजी पर बनी ये फिल्म ओम राउत ने काफी कुशलता से बनाई है। वे इसके निर्देशन के लिए तारीफ के हकदार हैं। लाजवाब सेट्स और स्पेशल इफैक्ट्स के अलावा अजय देवगन, काजोल और सैफ अली खान ने काबिले-तारीफ काम किया है।
पहले फ्रेम से आखिरी फ्रेम में अजय देवगन नहीं बल्कि आपको तानाजी दिखेंगे। काजोल, फिल्म में सावित्री का किरदार निभा रही हैं। वहीं, सैफ अली खान फिल्म में उदयभान की भूमिका में दिखाई देंगे। छत्रपति शिवाजी की भूमिका शरद केलकर निभा रहे हैं।
पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...
#OneWordReview...#Tanhaji: SUPERB.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2020
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Drama, emotions, conflict, action, VFX, #Tanhaji is an enthralling experience... Electrifying climax... Top notch direction... #Ajay, #Kajol, #Saif in super form... Get ready for 2020’s first ₹ 💯cr+ film. #TanhajiReview pic.twitter.com/N9TwWsWazd
One of the best climax EVER. LITERALLY EVER. WHAT A FILM. WHAT AN EXPERIENCE. Full review coming up... #Tanhaji— Himesh (@HimeshMankad) January 9, 2020
#TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior Media Screening report is EPIC , my friend who is attending the screening in mumbai saying its best film of @ajaydevgn career. #Tanhaji— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 9, 2020
Tanaji and the story of his heroic scaling and supreme sacrifice to wrest Kondana fort from the Moghuls is a story I have grown up with, and so have my kids. Everyday as I my boys see सिंहगड from their bedroom window, I hope it will inspire them to scale great heights. #Tanhaji— Shefali Vaidya (@ShefVaidya) January 8, 2020
#Tanhaji Marvelous production. #3D quite engaging film.Superb acting by @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD @SharadK7 n all other actors. A tale of #Maratha valour! Film stays with you even after you leave the hall! Must watch for edge of the seat experience! @TSeries #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior pic.twitter.com/f0jQfRh3kh— Purnima Sharma (@sharmapurnima1) January 9, 2020
And it's full movie.— Dhiraj Khobragade (@dhirajkhobragde) January 9, 2020
Just 1 word-SPEECHLESS🔥🔥
As a Marathi I m feeling like king👑 in UAE after show.climax👍👏🔥I'm leaving Hall with teary eye. Thanks @ajaydevgn @omraut for this proud moment.
Jai SHIVAJI Jai #Tanhaji
Rating⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 #TanhajiReview #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior
Finally I watched #tanhaji and i will give u honest review.— Devendra Kumar (@KhiladiFan_Dk) January 9, 2020
Story - it's average, it would be better
Screenplay- it's like that all scenes are copied another movies
Songs - average
Acting - only Saif sir done best in the whole movie Expect ajay
Rating-⭐⭐½#TanhajiReview pic.twitter.com/HRqAxwHXvL