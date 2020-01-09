 DA Image
9 जनवरी, 2020|11:00|IST

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
विपक्ष के नेताओं को घाटी के दौरे की अनुमति नहीं तो विदेशी राजनयिकों को क्यों: कांग्रेस
राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर मार्च कर रहे JNU छात्रों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया
जेएनयू हिंसा: BJP के वरिष्ठ नेता मुरली मनोहर जोशी का बड़ा हमला, VC को हटाने को कहा
हीरोइन को मुंबई में करना चाहिए डांस, JNU में क्यों जाना चाहिए था: BJP नेता
ट्रंप पर ईरान का पलटवार, कहा- हमारी सैकड़ों मिसाइल तैयार थीं
पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या करने का आरोपी ऋषिकेश देवडीकर धनबाद से गिरफ्तार
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप पर ईरान का पलटवार, कहा- हमारी सैकड़ों मिसाइल तैयार थीं
दिल्ली से सटे नोएडा के एक अस्पताल में लगी भीषण आग, दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर मौजूद
निर्भया के दोषी विनय ने फांसी की सजा के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर की क्यूरेटिव याचिका
CID को लेकर विज और खट्टर में तनातनी! मंत्री बोले-CM सुप्रीम है मगर...
विशेष:
#जेएनयू विवाद#निर्भया को इंसाफ#दिल्ली चुनाव 2020#ठंड का प्रकोप#अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: अजय देवगन की ‘तानाजीः द अनसंग वॉरियर’ देखने के बाद फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज के बचपन के दोस्त तानाजी पर बनी ये फिल्म ओम राउत ने काफी कुशलता से बनाई है। वे इसके निर्देशन के लिए तारीफ के हकदार हैं। लाजवाब सेट्स और स्पेशल इफैक्ट्स के अलावा अजय देवगन, काजोल और सैफ अली खान ने काबिले-तारीफ काम किया है। 

पहले फ्रेम से आखिरी फ्रेम में अजय देवगन नहीं बल्कि आपको तानाजी दिखेंगे। काजोल, फिल्म में सावित्री का किरदार निभा रही हैं। वहीं, सैफ अली खान फिल्म में उदयभान की भूमिका में दिखाई देंगे। छत्रपति शिवाजी की भूमिका शरद केलकर निभा रहे हैं। 

पढ़ें ट्विटर रिएक्शन्स...

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Movie Review: जानिए कैसी है अजय देवगन, काजोल और सैफ स्टारर 'तानाजी: द अनसंग वॉरियर'

मध्य प्रदेश के साथ छत्तीसगढ़ में टैक्स फ्री हुई दीपिका पादुकोण की फिल्म 'छपाक'

  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Ajay Devgn: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: Movie: Fans: Reaction: On Twitter:

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Chandra Grahan 2020: इन 5 चीजों का दान करने से धन, यश और बल की होती है प्राप्ति, जानें क्या है महत्व

Chandra Grahan 2020: इन 5 चीजों का दान करने से धन, यश और बल की होती है प्राप्ति, जानें क्या है महत्व

India vs Sri Lanka: एक रन बनाते ही धोनी के साथ खास लिस्ट में शामिल हो जाएंगे विराट कोहली

India vs Sri Lanka: एक रन बनाते ही धोनी के साथ खास लिस्ट में शामिल हो जाएंगे विराट कोहली

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास को लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री का बड़ा बयान, ODI को अलविदा कह सकते हैं माही

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के संन्यास को लेकर हेड कोच रवि शास्त्री का बड़ा बयान, ODI को अलविदा कह सकते हैं माही

Garlic Cheese Toast Recipe : रेस्टोरेंट से ऑर्डर नहीं, घर पर ही बनाएं 'गार्लिक चीज़ टोस्ट'

Garlic Cheese Toast Recipe : रेस्टोरेंट से ऑर्डर नहीं, घर पर ही बनाएं 'गार्लिक चीज़ टोस्ट'

uptet question 2019: UPTET में पूछा गया, छछूंदर के सिर पर चमेली के तेल का अर्थ

uptet question 2019: UPTET में पूछा गया, छछूंदर के सिर पर चमेली के तेल का अर्थ

Chandra Grahan 2020 : ग्रहण से जुड़ी गलफहमियां दूर करने के लिए ये 5 बातें जरूर जानें

Chandra Grahan 2020 : ग्रहण से जुड़ी गलफहमियां दूर करने के लिए ये 5 बातें जरूर जानें

जरूर पढ़ें

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर