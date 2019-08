विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली PV Sindhu को ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने दी बधाई

👏✨CONGRATULATIONS dearest P V Sindhu ⭐️💐🎊our World Champion💝So SO PROUD of YOU ✨GOD BLESS Always⭐️🌹🥇JAI HIND🇮🇳

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 25, 2019 at 9:03pm PDT