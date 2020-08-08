केरल विमान हादसे से दुखी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

शुक्रवार की देर शाम केरल में एक ऐसा विमान हादसा हुआ, जिसने सबको झकझोर कर रख दिया। वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत दुबई से 190 लोगों को ला रहा एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का विमान केरल के कोझिकोड रनवे पर फिसल गया और बड़ा हादसा हो गया। विमान, एयरपोर्ट से सटी घाटी में करीब 50 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरकर दो हिस्सों में टूट गया।
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस हादसे से शॉक्ड हैं और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इस हादसे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
T 3620 - A terrible tragedy .. Air India crash in Kerala, Kozhikode airport , plane skids off the runway on landing in heavy rain ..
Prayers .. 🙏
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2020
Terrible news! Praying for the safety of all the passengers and crew onboard the #AirIndia Express flight. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones 🙏🏻
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2020
My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 7, 2020
Disturbed by the #AirIndia flight tragedy. My prayers are with all the passengers and crew members onboard and deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones.
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2020
#Kozikhode #AirIndiaCrash . How tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured.
— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 7, 2020
Terribly shocking to hear the tragic news of Aircraft crash of the #AirIndia that overshot the runway in Kozhikode which was Flying back from Dubai..
Prayers for the safety of all the passengers and crew members at Calicut airport. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 7, 2020
दररअसल, एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का विमान शुक्रवार को यहां भारी बारिश के बीच लैंडिंग के दौरान हवाईपट्टी पर फिसलने के बाद खाई में जा गिरा, जिसके बाद इस विमान के परखच्चे उड़ गए। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि गिरने के बाद विमान दो हिस्सों में टूट गया और उसमें सवार 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
पुलिस और एयरलाइंस के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि मृतकों में मुख्य पायलट कैप्टन दीपक साठे और उनके सह-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भी शामिल हैं। साठे भारतीय वायु सेना में पहले विंग कमांडर रह चुके थे। एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने आधी रात को जारी बयान में कहा, 'दुर्भाग्य से पायलटों की मौत हो गई है और दुख की इस घड़ी में हम उनके परिजनों के संपर्क में हैं।'