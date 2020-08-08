 DA Image
8 अगस्त, 2020|6:30|IST

केरल विमान हादसे से दुखी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

केरल विमान हादसे से दुखी बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, ट्वीट कर जताया शोक

शुक्रवार की देर शाम केरल में एक ऐसा विमान हादसा हुआ, जिसने सबको झकझोर कर रख दिया। वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत दुबई से 190 लोगों को ला रहा एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का विमान केरल के कोझिकोड रनवे पर फिसल गया और बड़ा हादसा हो गया। विमान, एयरपोर्ट से सटी घाटी में करीब 50 फीट गहरी खाई में गिरकर दो हिस्सों में टूट गया। 

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी इस हादसे से शॉक्ड हैं और उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर इस हादसे पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।

 

 

दररअसल,  एयर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस का विमान शुक्रवार को यहां भारी बारिश के बीच लैंडिंग के दौरान हवाईपट्टी पर फिसलने के बाद खाई में जा गिरा, जिसके बाद इस विमान के परखच्चे उड़ गए। अधिकारियों ने कहा कि गिरने के बाद विमान दो हिस्सों में टूट गया और उसमें सवार 17 लोगों की मौत हो गई। 

पुलिस और एयरलाइंस के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि मृतकों में मुख्य पायलट कैप्टन दीपक साठे और उनके सह-पायलट अखिलेश कुमार भी शामिल हैं। साठे भारतीय वायु सेना में पहले विंग कमांडर रह चुके थे। एअर इंडिया एक्सप्रेस ने आधी रात को जारी बयान में कहा, 'दुर्भाग्य से पायलटों की मौत हो गई है और दुख की इस घड़ी में हम उनके परिजनों के संपर्क में हैं।'

 

