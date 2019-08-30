DA Image

प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' देखकर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

प्रभास और श्रद्धा स्टारर फिल्म 'साहो' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर फैन्स में काफी एक्साइटमेंट थी और अब जबकि फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है तो जानें फैन्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन। जी हां, फिल्म देखने के बाद फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं। कुछ को ये फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर लगी तो कुछ इस फिल्म से काफी निराश हुए हैं। तो कुल मिलाकर फिल्म को  मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Web Title:after watching saaho this is how fans react on social media

Match 12
केमैन आइलैंड114/10(19.2)
vs
बरमूडा115/4(16.3)
बरमूडा ने केमैन आइलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 26 Aug 2019 12:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 11
केमैन द्वीप173/8(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए158/8(20.0)
केमैन द्वीप ने 15 रनों से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 10
बरमूडा116/10(19.5)
vs
केमैन द्वीप120/2(13.1)
केमैन द्वीप ने 8 विकेट से मैच जीता
Sun, 25 Aug 2019 12:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 9
केमैन आइलैंड66/9(20.0)
vs
यू. एस. ए70/1(9.4)
यू. एस. ए ने केमैन आइलैंड को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 24 Aug 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
