प्रभास की फिल्म 'साहो' देखकर फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

प्रभास और श्रद्धा स्टारर फिल्म 'साहो' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। इस फिल्म को लेकर फैन्स में काफी एक्साइटमेंट थी और अब जबकि फिल्म रिलीज हो गई है तो जानें फैन्स के सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन। जी हां, फिल्म देखने के बाद फैन्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने रिएक्शन दिए हैं। कुछ को ये फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर लगी तो कुछ इस फिल्म से काफी निराश हुए हैं। तो कुल मिलाकर फिल्म को मिक्स रिस्पॉन्स मिले हैं। पढ़ें सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स-
Interval #Saaho is a Dhamekaadar entertainer so far! High octane action, super music, terrific twist! Prabhas show all the way! Total Swag 🔥— ISPN (@im_spn) August 29, 2019
Below average 1st half.#Saaho— Anil (@_Anil9999) August 29, 2019
hardly engaging first half. expected twist. #Saaho— Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) August 29, 2019
Below par first half at best. Nothing really worked. Both songs are breakers. Hoping for an interesting 2nd half. #Saaho— CB (@cinema_babu) August 29, 2019
I don’t want to reveal much but one thing is the character design is at the top notch till now almost all characters change their shades dark mode on!!!#saaho— chiranjeevi (@chirutony) August 29, 2019
1st Half 👍— Chinna Rs (@ImChinna_) August 30, 2019
Second Half 🔥🔥🔥
Last 30mins Aite 🙏 Complete hollywood Movie....
Complete One Man Show... @sujeethsign last 30mins Matram Nuv Anukunnadanikante Ekkuvaga Chupinchav 😎😎#Saaho
The real reason Katappa killed Bahubali was to prevent him from doing #Saaho pic.twitter.com/bL6Ol3r6tF— V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 30, 2019
Watched #Saaho OMG.....!!!! It is awwwwesome. Blockbuster SAAHO . Literally no words.Outstanding....@ShraddhaKapoor u killed it#Prabas - just can't take eyes from you— Banu (@IamBanuTejaswi) August 30, 2019
Superb movie😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/2cmINHqxhS
Just been to #Saaho in UK. Good movie and amazing performances.— Aditya Bharadwaj (@adityabharadwaj) August 29, 2019
Sujeeth must be given alot of credit, good execution despite being just 2nd movie.
Definitely a hit. 👍👌