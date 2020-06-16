सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद रवीना टंडन ने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- मुझे दबाने की कोशिश की गई थी

सुशांत सिह राजपूत के निधन से सभी को सदमा लगा है। सुशांत के निधन के बाद से सभी बॉलीवुड प्रेशर को लेकर बात कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच रवीना टंडन ने सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को लेकर कुछ खुलासे किए हैं। रवीना ने सोमवार को लगातार कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई बड़ी बातें बताई हैं।
रवीना ने ट्वीट किया, ऐसा होता है कि आपको फिल्मों से हटा दिया जाता है। हीरो अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को फिल्मों में लेते हैं या अपने कुछ लोगों के जरिए किसी के बारे में फेक न्यूज फैलाकर उनका करियर खत्म कर देते हैं। आपको बहुत स्ट्रगल करना पड़ता है, लेकिन कुछ लोग इसे झेल जाते हैं और कुछ नहीं।
“mean girl”gang of the industry.Camps do exist.Made fun of,bn removed from films by Heroes,their girlfriends,Journo chamchas&their career destroying fake media stories.Sometimes careers are destroyed.U struggle to keep afloat.fight backSome survive Some Dont.#oldwoundsrevisited
रवीना ने दूसरा ट्वीट किया, जब आप इनके खिलाफ आवाज उठाते हैं तो आपको झूठा कह दिया जाता है, पागल कहा जाता है। इस इंडस्ट्री से जुड़कर मैं आभारी हूं, लेकिन यह इंडस्ट्री की सच्चाई है।
When you speak the truth,you are branded a liar,Mad,psychotic. Chamcha journos write pages&pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done.Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me,but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste . https://t.co/uR9usJitdb
रवीना ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, ऐसा किसी के भी साथ हो सकता है जो इंडस्ट्री में पैदा हुआ हो, 'इनसाइडर' जैसा कि मैं या फिर आउटसाइडर। जितना उन्होंने मुझे दबाने की कोशिश की, उतनी तेजी से मैंने फाइट बैक किया। गंदी राजनीति हर जगह होती है'।
It can happen to someone born within,an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words,some anchors blaring away.But you fight back.The more they tried to bury me,the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win,and Evil to lose. https://t.co/NMIkUgkLbW
रवीना ने फिर आखिर में लिखा, 'मैं अपनी इंडस्ट्री से प्यार करती हूं, लेकिन यह भी सच है कि यहां बहुत प्रेशर होता है। यहां अच्छे लोग भी हैं, तो वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी लोग हैं जो गंदी पॉलिटिक्स करते हैं। दुनिया ऐसी ही है'।
I love my industry,but yes,the pressures are high,there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds,but that’s what makes the https://t.co/YEXmquEDj2 has to pick up the pieces,walk again and again,with the head held high.Goodnight world.I pray for a better tmrw https://t.co/52nGxPma2m
