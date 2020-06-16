 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद रवीना टंडन ने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- मुझे दबाने की कोशिश की गई थी

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद रवीना टंडन ने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, कहा- मुझे दबाने की कोशिश की गई थी

सुशांत सिह राजपूत के निधन से सभी को सदमा लगा है। सुशांत के निधन के बाद से सभी बॉलीवुड प्रेशर को लेकर बात कर रहे हैं। इसी बीच रवीना टंडन ने सोशल मीडिया पर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को लेकर कुछ खुलासे किए हैं। रवीना ने सोमवार को लगातार कई ट्वीट किए। उन्होंने बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री से जुड़े कई बड़ी बातें बताई हैं।

रवीना ने ट्वीट किया, ऐसा होता है कि आपको फिल्मों से हटा दिया जाता है। हीरो अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को फिल्मों में लेते हैं या अपने कुछ लोगों के जरिए किसी के बारे में फेक न्यूज फैलाकर उनका करियर खत्म कर देते हैं। आपको बहुत स्ट्रगल करना पड़ता है, लेकिन कुछ लोग इसे झेल जाते हैं और कुछ नहीं।

रवीना ने दूसरा ट्वीट किया, जब आप इनके खिलाफ आवाज उठाते हैं तो आपको झूठा कह दिया जाता है, पागल कहा जाता है। इस इंडस्ट्री से जुड़कर मैं आभारी हूं, लेकिन यह इंडस्ट्री की सच्चाई है।

रवीना ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, ऐसा किसी के भी साथ हो सकता है जो इंडस्ट्री में पैदा हुआ हो, 'इनसाइडर' जैसा कि मैं या फिर आउटसाइडर। जितना उन्होंने मुझे दबाने की कोशिश की, उतनी तेजी से मैंने फाइट बैक किया। गंदी राजनीति हर जगह होती है'।

रवीना ने फिर आखिर में लिखा, 'मैं अपनी इंडस्ट्री से प्यार करती हूं, लेकिन यह भी सच है कि यहां बहुत प्रेशर होता है। यहां अच्छे लोग भी हैं, तो वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी लोग हैं जो गंदी पॉलिटिक्स करते हैं। दुनिया ऐसी ही है'।

