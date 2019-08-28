क्या हिमेश रेशमियां के बाद सलमान खान ने की रानू मंडल की मदद? जानिए खबर की सच्चाई

पश्चिम बंगाल की रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) अपने सिंगिंग टैलेंट के जरिये रेलवे स्टेशन पर रहते हुए गुजारा करती थीं, लेकिन वहीं आज वे अपने टैलेंट की वजह से बुलंदियों को छू रही हैं। रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) अपने एक वीडियो को लेकर रातों-रात ही सुपरस्टार बन गईं है। रानू मंडल अब न सिर्फ सोशल मीडिया स्टार क्वीन हैं बल्कि उन्हें अब बॉलीवुड में भी एंट्री मिल गई है।
म्यूजिक डायरेक्टर हिमेश रेशमिया ने अपनी फिल्म हैप्पी होर्डिं एंड हीर' में एक गाना गाने के लिए रानू मंडल ऑफर किया है। हाल ही में हिमेश रेशमियां ने 'तेरी मेरी' गाना गाते हुए रानू मंडल का एक वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया था। अब इस खबर के बाद रानू मंडल से जुड़ी और एक और खबर सामने आई है। खबरों की मानें तो हिमेश रेशमियां की मदद के बाद अब बॉलीवुड के भाई जान सलमान खान भी रेनू मंडल की मदद के लिए सामने आए हैं।
खबरों की मानें को सलमान ने रानू मंडल को 55 लाख का घर गिफ्ट किया है। खबरों के अनुसार सलमान खान रानो की गायकी से बेहद प्रभावित हुए और इसलिए उन्होंने ऐसा फैसला लिया। साथ ही ये भी बताया जा रहा था कि भाईजान उन्हें 'दबंग 3' में रोल भी ऑफर कर सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इस खबर को लेकर न तो सलमान खान का कोई बयान या और न ही कोई ऑफिसियल अनाउंसमेंट सामने आया है।
वहीं टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की रिपोर्ट की माने तो सलमान और रानो मंडल से जुड़ी ये खबर बिल्कुल झूठी है। वेब पोर्टल के सूत्रों के मुताबिक यह खुलासा किया है कि इन खबरों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है। सलमान ने न ही महिला के लिए कोई घर खरीदा है और गाने के बारे में भी कोई चर्चा नहीं चल रही है।
आपको बता दें कि रानू मंडल की आधी जिंदगी रेलवे प्लेटफॉर्मों, स्टेशनों पर गुजार चुकी है। आमतौर पर वो पश्चिम बंगाल के रानाघाट स्टेशन पर गाना गाकर अपना गुजर-बसर करती थीं। एक दिन वहां से गुजरते वक्त यतींद्र चक्रवर्ती (Atindra Chakraborty) ने रानू का गाना सुना। उन्होंने रानू को गाते हुए वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग कर ली और सोशल मीडिया में अपलोड कर दिया। रानू को 'प्यार का नगमा’ गाते देख सभी लोग उसकी आवाज से प्रभावित रह गए। यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर इतना वायरल हुआ कि लोगों ने रानू के लिए कैंपेन चलाना शुरू कर दिया। जिसके बाद हिमेश रेशलमियां उन्हें बॉलीवुड में एंट्री करने का बड़ा ऑफर दिया।