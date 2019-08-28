क्या हिमेश रेशमियां के बाद सलमान खान ने की रानू मंडल की मदद? जानिए खबर की सच्चाई

A story of a girl from West Bengal - Ranu Mondal Ranu Mondal, who lives on the Ranaghat Station, West Bengal is a fan of Lata Mangeshkar. She keeps on singing her songs but one of her songs went so viral on social media that she's now getting offers from various shows & events. Ranu Mondal has also gone through a transformation and a makeover because of which it is even difficult to now recognize her. After her song, even her makeover went viral on social media. Ranu Mondal was married Bablu Mondal. Bablu passed away within few years of their marriage. After the death of her husband, Ranu returned to Ranaghat. She started singing there again in Ranaghat, and managed to earn a living for her. Seeing Ranu Mondal's story it is clear that these are the hidden superstars of our country. When given an opportunity, they do not fail to prove themselves and win our hearts. This lady from West Bengal is an internet sensation. We need to support them and bring such talents out then and only then we will be able to bring such street Artist forward. #Ranu_mondal #Ranu #Ranumondal #swaradhar #streetartist #music #streetmusician #streetsinger #Ranu #ranu #terimerikahani #realhimesh #himesh #suparstar #talent #Ranaghatstation #ranaghatsinger #ranaghatstreetsinger @realhimesh #viral #viralvideos #instagram #instalike #BollywoodSingers #voiceoftashan #saregamapalilchamps #bollywoodmusic #bollywoodsong #bollywooddance #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodstars #bollywood #Bollywoodsinger

